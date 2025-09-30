Cricket

West Indies Tour Of India 2025: WI Hit The Net Ahead Of Grueling IND Series

West Indies Test players were snapped at the Narendra Modi International Cricket Stadium as they practiced under the baking sun on Tuesday, September 30. West Indies are about to take on India in a two-match Test series starting with the 1st Test from October 2. India come into this series after a 2-2 series draw away at England and will be buoyed under the leadership of Shubman Gill. This series will also be Gill's first series as Indian skipper on home turf.