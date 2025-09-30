Saudi Arabia Enter Cricket: Announce Partnership With ILT20 - To Host Matches In Seasons Ahead

Saudi Arabia has ventured into mainstream cricket for the first time, announcing a strategic partnership with International League T20 (ILT20) which would ensure that all six participating franchises in the event will have to absorb at least one player from the oil-rich kingdom. Photo: X/ILT20Official

