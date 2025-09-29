World Para Athletics 2025: Rinku Hooda Clinches Gold, Sundar Singh Gurjar Silver in Men’s F46 Javelin

Rinku Hooda gold, Sundar Singh Gurjar silver in men’s F46 javelin
Hooda throws 66.37m, beating the reigning championship record
Gurjar’s 64.76m throw highlights India’s depth in men’s F46 javelin
Rinku Hooda upstaged world record holder compatriot Sundar Singh Gurjar as Indians finished 1-2 in the men's javelin throw F46 event on the third day of World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Monday, September 29.
Rinku won his maiden World Championships title with a throw of 66.37m while Gurjar threw 64.76m to take the silver.
Another Indian in the fray, Ajeet Singh, was fourth with 61.77m. Cuban Guillermo Varona Gonzalez was third with 63.34m.
F46 classification is for athletes with arm deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in arms, with athletes competing in a standing position.
India now have two gold, two silver and one bronze in the Championships.