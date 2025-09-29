World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

- The Huajiang Canyon Bridge in Guizhou province has opened as the world’s tallest, standing 625 metres above the Beipan River.
- The structure reduces travel time across the canyon from two hours to just two minutes.
- Built in about three and a half years, the bridge is set to improve connectivity and boost regional development.
China has inaugurated the Huajiang Canyon Bridge in Guizhou province, now the tallest bridge in the world. Rising above the Beipan River, the engineering marvel is expected to transform travel and boost development in the region.
The bridge soars 625 metres above the riverbed and stretches nearly 2,890 metres in length, with a central span of 1,420 metres.
What once took two hours to cross will now take only two minutes by road. Construction began in early 2022 and was completed in about three and a half years. The four-lane bridge is also expected to play a key role in enhancing connectivity and economic growth in the province.
State television broadcast live drone footage showing vehicles crossing the towering span, with its blue pylons partly shrouded in clouds. A crowd of spectators, including engineers and local officials, gathered on-site for the opening ceremony, many expressing pride and excitement in live interviews.
"The opening of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge reduces travel time between the two sides from two hours to two minutes," said Zhang Yin, head of the provincial transport department.