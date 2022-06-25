India U-17 Women’s Football Team Go 1-3 Down Against Chile In Italy  

The Indian U-17 women's team suffered a 1-3 loss against Chile in their second match of the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament despite an improved performance. India came into this match after haplessly going down to the Italian side 0-7 in the opening fixture. (More Football News)

Despite a slow start by both the teams in the initial stages, it was India that got a chance to snatch an early lead through defender Naketa, whose long-ranger free-kick failed to put the Chileans in a spot of bother.

In the 11th minute, Chile found a breakthrough in the 11th minute through Katerine Ramos, who inflicted a blow to the Indians. While the Indians tried to bounce back quickly and were in search of an equaliser, Chile doubled their lead in the 19th minute, through a clinical header from Maitte.

With the first half ending 2-0 in favour of Chile, India came out after the break and looked desperate to restore parity.

With an uphill task in hand, the Indians reduced the deficit and made it 1-2 when a ball from Neha landed at the feet of Kajol, and the latter skillfully headed the ball into the back of the goal in a flash.

However, despite a much-needed goal, the Indian side's aspirations were soon dashed when, in the 67th minute, when Chile's Ambar Rolino made it 3-1, putting a final nail in the coffin. The remainder of the game saw the Indians maintaining their attack but it was the Chileans who walked out of the field as victors.