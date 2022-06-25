Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

India U-17 Women’s Football Team Go 1-3 Down Against Chile In Italy  

Neha scored India’s only goal in the 55th minute against Chile. India next play Mexico on June 26.

India U-17 Women’s Football Team Go 1-3 Down Against Chile In Italy  
India U-17 women's football team will play Mexico next on June 26. AIFF

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 1:41 pm

The Indian U-17 women's team suffered a 1-3 loss against Chile in their second match of the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament despite an improved performance. India came into this match after haplessly going down to the Italian side 0-7 in the opening fixture. (More Football News)

Despite a slow start by both the teams in the initial stages, it was India that got a chance to snatch an early lead through defender Naketa, whose long-ranger free-kick failed to put the Chileans in a spot of bother.

In the 11th minute, Chile found a breakthrough in the 11th minute through Katerine Ramos, who inflicted a blow to the Indians. While the Indians tried to bounce back quickly and were in search of an equaliser, Chile doubled their lead in the 19th minute, through a clinical header from Maitte.

With the first half ending 2-0 in favour of Chile, India came out after the break and looked desperate to restore parity.

Related stories

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Draw: India In Group A With Brazil, USA, Morocco - Check Complete Details

Live Streaming Of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: Date, Time, Venue, Teams, Pots, How To Watch Live

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: India To Play Against Italy, Netherlands During Exposure Tour

With an uphill task in hand, the Indians reduced the deficit and made it 1-2 when a ball from Neha landed at the feet of Kajol, and the latter skillfully headed the ball into the back of the goal in a flash.

However, despite a much-needed goal, the Indian side's aspirations were soon dashed when, in the 67th minute, when Chile's Ambar Rolino made it 3-1, putting a final nail in the coffin. The remainder of the game saw the Indians maintaining their attack but it was the Chileans who walked out of the field as victors.

Tags

Sports Football India U-17 Women's Football Team Chile U-17 Women’s National Football Team Neha Indian Football   
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read