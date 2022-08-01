Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Silver Medallist Sanket Mahadev Sargar To Stay In UK For Treatment

Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar, who bagged India’s first CWG 2022 medal, injured his Ulnar Collateral Ligament en route to a podium finish in men’s 55kg category.

Sanket Mahadev Sargar sustained an UCL injury during men's 55kg weightlifting finals at CWG 2022.
Sanket Mahadev Sargar sustained an UCL injury during men's 55kg weightlifting finals at CWG 2022. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 4:38 pm

Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar, India’s first medallist at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, will stay back in the United Kingdom for treatment of the UCL injury he suffered on way to securing a silver in the 55kg category.

CWG 2022 Coverage | Day 4 Blog | Sports News

A Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) tear takes at least three months to heal. Sargar had come to the medal ceremony with his right arm wrapped.

“There were two options with Sanket. To take him back to India or treat him here. After initial assessment, we thought it is best we treat him in the UK itself. We are chatting with elbow injury experts and the government has okayed his treatment,” a team source told PTI.

Related stories

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Live Updates: India Ensure Silver In Lawn Bowls, Ajay Singh Finishes 4th

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar Claims Silver - In Pics

Who Is Sanket Mahadev Sargar – India First Medallist At Commonwealth Games 2022

The 21-year-old from Maharashtra lifted a total of 248kg (113 snatch, 135 clean & jerk) to secure the medal.

Sanket made three clean attempts in the snatch, lifting 107kg, 111kg, and 113kg respectively. He had a neck-and-neck fight with Malaysia's eventual gold medallist Aniq Kasdan, who also lifted 107 kg in his first attempt but failed to register a clean lift in his next two.

Sanket then set the bar by lifting a total of 248kg. However, his second attempt resulted in a nasty elbow injury. However, in a stunning move, Sanket returned for a third attempt but that only aggravated his injury and he failed to complete the lift.

Weightlifting has helped India get a bagful of medals here including a gold from Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lallrinnunga and Achinta Shueli.

Tags

Sports India At Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2022 Weightlifting Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Jeremy Lallrinnunga Achinta Shueli Sanket Mahadev Sargar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read