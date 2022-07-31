Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Devi Bags Silver To Continue Medal Rush In Birmingham

In the women’s 55kg weight category, Bindyarani Devi lifted 202kg (86kg + 116kg) to secure the second position behind Nigeria’s Adijat Adenike Olarinoye (203kg).

India's Bindyarani Devi celebrates with women's 55kg weightlifting silver at CWG 2022.
India's Bindyarani Devi celebrates with women's 55kg weightlifting silver at CWG 2022. AP

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 8:41 am

India's Bindyarani Devi raised her game to secure a silver in the women's 55kg category, providing the country's fourth weightlifting medal in as many categories at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

CWG 2022 Full Coverage | Day 2 Highlights | Sports News | Day 3 Schedule

Soon after Saikhom Mirabai Chanu's gold, the 23-year-old created a Games record by lifting 116kg in the clean and jerk after a personal best of 86kg in the snatch section, totalling 202 kg.

The gold medal expectedly went to Nigeria's Adijat Adenike Olarinoye, who lifted 203kg (92kg+111kg). She also smashed the Games record in snatch and total effort. Local favourite England's Fraer Morrow bagged the bronze with a 198kg effort (89kg+109kg).

“It is my first CWG and I feel very happy about the silver and about the Games record as well,” Bindyarani said. Like Chanu, Bindyarani too hails from Manipur. She had won the Commonwealth Championships gold in 2019 before getting a silver in the 2021 edition.

Daughter of a farmer who also owns grocery shop, Bindyarani took up weightlifting due to her short height. “I was into taekwondo from 2008 to 2012 after that I shifted to weightlifting. I had a height problem so had to shift. Everyone told my height is ideal for weightlifting. So, I changed.”

Bindyarani was in the bronze medal finish after the snatch section with a personal best of 86kg, behind Olarinoye (92kg) and Fraer (89kg). The Indian made an unsuccessful second attempt for 115 kg before lifting a kilogram more to elevate her to silver medal position from bronze as Morrow fluffed her final 115kg attempt.

Earlier in the day, Chanu had provided India its first gold while Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary had clinched silver and bronze medals respectively.

