Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
IND-W Vs AUS-W: Jess Jonassen Ruled Out Of The Remaining Matches Due To Hamstring Injury

Jonassen will be replaced by leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington who is expected to reach India by Tuesday.

Jonassen bowled 2 overs and conceded 18 runs in the first T20I.
Twitter/@Women'sCricZone

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 3:35 pm

Australian spinner Jess Jonassen was on Sunday ruled out of the ongoing five-match T20 series against the India women's cricket team due to a hamstring injury. (More Cricket News)

Jonassen will be replaced by leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington, who is expected to reach India by Tuesday. Australia won the series opener by nine wickets and the second game will be played on Sunday.

Jonassen strained her hamstring while fielding in the first match.

"She's since been assessed and it's evident that the timeframes required for a return during this series are too short," Australia team physiotherapist Kate Beerworth told cricket.com.au.

"Jess will be unavailable for the remainder of the series and will return to Brisbane to continue her rehab." 

Her replacement Wellington last played a T20 on the tour of India back in 2018.

