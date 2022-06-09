Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
IND Vs SA: KL Rahul Wishes Rishabh Pant Best Of Luck, Says He's 'Gutted Not To Be Leading' India

KL Rahul will miss entire India vs South Africa series due to an injury. On the eve of the first game, Rishabh Pant was named India's captain.

KL Rahul was supposed to lead India against South Africa in the absence of rested Rohit Sharma. Photo: BCCI

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 1:03 pm

Opener KL Rahul is "gutted" at not being able to lead India on home soil after a last-minute groin injury ruled him out of the five-match T20I series against South Africa. (More Cricket News)

Rahul will miss the entire series, starting on Thursday, owing to a right groin injury that he sustained during training. On the eve of the first game, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was named the captain in Rahul's absence.

"Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines.

"Heartfelt thanks to all for your support. Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series. See you soon," he said in a tweet.

An elegant batter, Rahul has been in good form in the IPL and was named captain in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who was rested from the series following the lucrative league.

However, the 30-year-old from Bengaluru will now have to report to the NCA where the medical team will assess and decide on the future course of treatment.

Besides Rahul, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav will also miss the series after suffering a blow on his right hand while batting on Tuesday.

