Monday, Jun 20, 2022
IND Vs SA: India, South Africa Share T20 Series Honours After Fifth T20 Abandoned Due To Rain  

Only 3.3 overs was possible after South Africa won the toss and sent India to bat first in the fifth T20 in Bengaluru,

Keshav Maharaj and Rishabh Pant pose with the trophy after the T20 series ended in 2-2 draw. BCCI

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 12:11 am

India and South Africa shared honours in the five-match T20 series after the last game in Bengaluru on Sunday was called off due to rain with only 3.3 overs of play possible. India and South Africa were on level terms at 2-2 after four matches.

After being put into bat, a steady downpour delayed the game by 50 minutes. It started raining just when the game was about to start. The curtailed match did start at 7:50 PM but was called off after only 16 minutes of play in which India managed 28 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Lungi Ngidi got both the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad with a couple of slower deliveries. Kishan hit two sixes off Keshav Maharaj's opening over but was undone by a loopy slower delivery from Ngidi as he committed to the shot early and played all over it.

Gaikwad also failed to pick up a slower delivery and was holed out at mid-on before the heavens opened up again to stop the series decider.

