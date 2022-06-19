IND Vs SA, Fifth T20, Live Scores: Lungi Ngidi Rocks India (28/2) Before Rain Stops Play

Update The rain is continuously pouring and the groundstaff are waiting at the edge. Looks like it is not going to stop soon.

Rain Comes Again Rains again. Only 3.3 overs bowled and the drizzle is on again. Umpires ask players to return to dugout.

Lungi Ngidi On Fire Oh No! Lungi Ngidi is on fire tonight. He first removes Ishan Kishan with a slower off-cutter before getting better of Ruturaj Gaikwad. IND 28/2 (3.3)

Great Start By India Ishan Kishan gives India the best possible start hitting Keshav Maharaj for back-to-back sixes over deep mid-wicket. IND 16/0 (1)

Update The India vs South Africa fifth T20 will start at 7:50 PM IST. It will be 19 overs per side game.

Rain Stopped The good news is that the rain has stopped and the super sopper are being deployed to work immediately. The ground staff are removing the covers although there are plenty of water both on cover and areas surrounding it.

Rain Delays Start Not the start we wanted. It's raining at the Chinnaswamy stadium as the players have walked back after coming out. We have a delay.

Captains Speak Rishabh Pant (IND): The wicket looks good and we would like to get anything around 180-190. We just need to focus on the process and put in our 100 per cent into the game. No changes in our playing XI. Keshav Maharaj (SA): Despite the overhead conditions, it does look like a good wicket to bat on. Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and Kagiso Rabada are in place of Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Playing XIs South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Toss South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.

Bavuma Likely To Miss With Temba Bavuma injuring himself in the last game, it is highly unlikely that won't be available for selection today. In his absence Keshav Maharaj will lead the side.

Rain Forecast According to the weather department, there is a rain forecast for multiple spells throughout the day.

DK Factor Dinesh Karthik has made the headlines for all the right reasons in IPL 2022 and once more justified his position in the team in the ongoing series as a finisher. India will be heavily banking on the 37-year-old.