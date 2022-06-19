Sunday, Jun 19, 2022
IND Vs SA, Fifth T20, Live Scores: Lungi Ngidi Rocks India (28/2) Before Rain Stops Play

Both India and South Africa have won two matches each in the series. Get live cricket scores and updates of IND vs SA fifth and final T20 in Bengaluru.

Get live cricket scores and updates of IND vs SA fifth and final T20 in Bengaluru.

Updated: 19 Jun 2022 8:25 pm

With the series locked at 2-2, both India and South Africa aim to go for a kill in the fifth and final T20 in Bengaluru on Sunday. South Africa started the series on a rousing note winning the first two games. The Temba Bavuma-led side chased down India’s 200-plus total in the first match in Delhi before producing a clinical performance to win the second in Cuttack. Trailing 0-2, Rishabh Pant and Co. bounced back with back-to-back wins. The Indians defeated the visitors by 42 runs in Visakhapatnam before riding on veteran Dinesh Karthik’s maiden T20 fifty to level the series in Rajkot. Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and DK have been backbone of Indian batting while Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Avesh Khan have excelled among the bowlers. Get live cricket scores and updates of IND vs SA fifth T20.

  • 19 Jun 2022 / 8:25 PM

    Update

    The rain is continuously pouring and the groundstaff are waiting at the edge. Looks like it is not going to stop soon.   

  • 19 Jun 2022 / 8:12 PM

    Rain Comes Again

    Rains again. Only 3.3 overs bowled and the drizzle is on again. Umpires ask players to return to dugout.   

  • 19 Jun 2022 / 8:12 PM

    Lungi Ngidi On Fire

    Oh No! Lungi Ngidi is on fire tonight. He first removes Ishan Kishan with a slower off-cutter before getting better of Ruturaj Gaikwad. IND 28/2 (3.3) 

  • 19 Jun 2022 / 7:53 PM

    Great Start By India

    Ishan Kishan gives India the best possible start hitting Keshav Maharaj for back-to-back sixes over deep mid-wicket. IND 16/0 (1)

  • 19 Jun 2022 / 7:26 PM

    Update

    The India vs South Africa fifth T20 will start at 7:50 PM IST. It will be 19 overs per side game. 

  • 19 Jun 2022 / 7:20 PM

    Rain Stopped

    The good news is that the rain has stopped and the super sopper are being deployed to work immediately. The ground staff are removing the covers although there are plenty of water both on cover and areas surrounding it.

  • 19 Jun 2022 / 7:03 PM

    Rain Delays Start

    Not the start we wanted. It's raining at the Chinnaswamy stadium as the players have walked back after coming out. We have a delay.

  • 19 Jun 2022 / 6:41 PM

    Captains Speak

    Rishabh Pant (IND): The wicket looks good and we would like to get anything around 180-190. We just need to focus on the process and put in our 100 per cent into the game. No changes in our playing XI.

    Keshav Maharaj (SA): Despite the overhead conditions, it does look like a good wicket to bat on. Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and Kagiso Rabada are in place of Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi.

  • 19 Jun 2022 / 6:38 PM

    Playing XIs

    South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

    India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

  • 19 Jun 2022 / 6:34 PM

    Toss

    South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. 

  • 19 Jun 2022 / 6:21 PM

    Bavuma Likely To Miss

    With Temba Bavuma injuring himself in the last game, it is highly unlikely that won't be available for selection today. In his absence Keshav Maharaj will lead the side. 

  • 19 Jun 2022 / 6:19 PM

    Rain Forecast

    According to the weather department, there is a rain forecast for multiple spells throughout the day.

  • 19 Jun 2022 / 6:19 PM

    DK Factor     

    Dinesh Karthik has made the headlines for all the right reasons in IPL 2022 and once more justified his position in the team in the ongoing series as a finisher. India will be heavily banking on the 37-year-old.

  • 19 Jun 2022 / 6:19 PM

    Hello and Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the fifth and final T20 between India against South Africa.

