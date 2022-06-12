IND Vs SA, Second T20, Live Cricket Scores: India (11/1) Lose Ruturaj Gaikwad As Kagiso Rabada Strikes

Follow India vs South Africa second T20 live cricket scores and updates here. SA lead the five-match series 1-0.
Three of my grandparents were Goans and Catholic by religious orientation. That is often the long-winded explanation I have to offer in order to justify my culturally diverse lineage, especially to those who tend to caricature Goa and its denizens based on loosely crafted characters in movies and in popular media.
For generations now, absence of consistent and rigorous public discourse about Goa’s colonial history had led to a tentatively harmonious co-existence of Hindus, Catholics and Muslims. But the state’s rapidly changing demography due to in and out-migration patterns, as well as the consolidation of the Hindu right-wing in positions of authority, have led to questions being asked about history.
Founded in 1990 by Dr Jayant Balaji Atavale, a hypnotherapist, the Sanatan Sanstha is registered as a charitable organisation. A few people linked to the killing of four well-known rationalists and bomb blasts in Goa and Maharashtra were allegedly members of the Sanstha. However, their Sanstha membership has not been proved conclusively. There is very little information about its membership policy, and the locals are not allowed into the ashram.
A tale of a sensuous mermaid through her blithe adolescence, meditative adulthood and grim old age—that's the story of Goa too
The story of Goa is in many ways our story. And we decided to tell its story from the point of view of an old mermaid. We decided to make the mermaid speak to us.
After a seven-wicket hammering in the series opener in New Delhi, India, under a new stand-in captain Rishabh Pant, will seek revenge when they face South Africa at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium on Sunday. The bowling of the Men in Blue will be under scrutiny against the Proteas, who registered their highest successful T20I chase in the first game of the five-match series three days ago. With the rising value of Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights, Rishabh Pant and company will be eager to register a win on Sunday and give Indian cricket another big reason to rejoice. Follow India vs South Africa live cricket scores and updates here.
First boundary for India. Shreyas Iyer slashes a Wayne Parnell uppishly over cover for a boundary. He follows it up with three runs in the next ball. IND 11/1 (2)
What a start from South Africa. Ruturaj Gaikwad drives a loose ball wide of the off-stump and Keshav Maharaj makes no mistake at point. Rabada takes his 50th T20 wicket. IND 3/1 (1)
Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes Kagiso Rabada's 5⃣0⃣th T20I wicket ☝️#INDvSA | https://t.co/If8BCKYyBG pic.twitter.com/5iL9YBeumZ— ICC (@ICC) June 12, 2022
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan open the innings for India. Kagiso Rabada with the ball in hand.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik before the second T20 game between India and South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.
It was a pleasure meeting @BCCI president @SGanguly99 who is in #Odisha for the #INDvsSA #T20 match to be held at the Barabati Stadium, #Cuttack.— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 12, 2022
Looking forward to witness a thrilling match of #Cricket. pic.twitter.com/37YhvKpGRv
Rishabh Pant (IND): The track is really nice. We would want to have a big score on this. We are playing the same team.
Temba Bavuma (SA): We don't know how the wicket will play. It was easier to bat second in the last game. You can chase anything with smaller boundaries. We have two changes. Quinton de Kock has a hand injury and Tristan Stubbs misses out, Heinrich Klaasen and Reeza Hendricks come in.
India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
South Africa have won the toss and decided to bowl first.
South African batter David Miller is on song. He is taking the bowlers to the cleaners for fun. The form that he picked in IPL 2022 has not died down yet and the Indian team would not like it for sure. "Belief" is what Miller feels has changed his career. Fans and entire South Africa must be having high expectations from him in the second T20.
Shreyas Iyer is India’s leading scorer in the T20I format this year. He has scored 265 runs in five innings. On the other hand, Ishan Kishan precedes him with 252 runs. The southpaw scored a 76 off 48 in the first T20 and India would be expecting a similar performance from him today.
Quinton de Kock has batted in four T20Is against India scoring 159 runs at a strike rate of 143.20. He was dismissed cheaply (22 off 18) in the first T20 and would be raring to play a big knock against the number one ranked side, India.
Hello everyone and welcome to the live blog of India vs South Africa second T20. You will get all the match and score updates here. Stay connected!
Cuttack is ready ✅— BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2022
WE are ready ✅
Let's do this 💪#TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/2o7q2fgVcK
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans