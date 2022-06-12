IND Vs SA, Second T20, Live Cricket Scores: India (11/1) Lose Ruturaj Gaikwad As Kagiso Rabada Strikes

First Boundary First boundary for India. Shreyas Iyer slashes a Wayne Parnell uppishly over cover for a boundary. He follows it up with three runs in the next ball. IND 11/1 (2)

Rabada Strikes Early What a start from South Africa. Ruturaj Gaikwad drives a loose ball wide of the off-stump and Keshav Maharaj makes no mistake at point. Rabada takes his 50th T20 wicket. IND 3/1 (1) Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes Kagiso Rabada's 5⃣0⃣th T20I wicket ☝️#INDvSA | https://t.co/If8BCKYyBG pic.twitter.com/5iL9YBeumZ — ICC (@ICC) June 12, 2022

Game On Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan open the innings for India. Kagiso Rabada with the ball in hand.

Sourav Ganguly Meets Odisha CM BCCI president Sourav Ganguly met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik before the second T20 game between India and South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. It was a pleasure meeting @BCCI president @SGanguly99 who is in #Odisha for the #INDvsSA #T20 match to be held at the Barabati Stadium, #Cuttack.



Looking forward to witness a thrilling match of #Cricket. pic.twitter.com/37YhvKpGRv — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 12, 2022

Captains Speak Rishabh Pant (IND): The track is really nice. We would want to have a big score on this. We are playing the same team. Temba Bavuma (SA): We don't know how the wicket will play. It was easier to bat second in the last game. You can chase anything with smaller boundaries. We have two changes. Quinton de Kock has a hand injury and Tristan Stubbs misses out, Heinrich Klaasen and Reeza Hendricks come in.

Playing XIs India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Toss South Africa have won the toss and decided to bowl first.

'Killer' Miller South African batter David Miller is on song. He is taking the bowlers to the cleaners for fun. The form that he picked in IPL 2022 has not died down yet and the Indian team would not like it for sure. "Belief" is what Miller feels has changed his career. Fans and entire South Africa must be having high expectations from him in the second T20.

Eyes On Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Shreyas Iyer is India’s leading scorer in the T20I format this year. He has scored 265 runs in five innings. On the other hand, Ishan Kishan precedes him with 252 runs. The southpaw scored a 76 off 48 in the first T20 and India would be expecting a similar performance from him today.

QDK Has A Liking For Team India Quinton de Kock has batted in four T20Is against India scoring 159 runs at a strike rate of 143.20. He was dismissed cheaply (22 off 18) in the first T20 and would be raring to play a big knock against the number one ranked side, India.