IND Vs SA, Second T20, Live Cricket Scores: India (11/1) Lose Ruturaj Gaikwad As Kagiso Rabada Strikes

Updated: 12 Jun 2022 7:13 pm

After a seven-wicket hammering in the series opener in New Delhi, India, under a new stand-in captain Rishabh Pant, will seek revenge when they face South Africa at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium on Sunday. The bowling of the Men in Blue will be under scrutiny against the Proteas, who registered their highest successful T20I chase in the first game of the five-match series three days ago. With the rising value of Indian Premier League (IPL) media rightsRishabh Pant and company will be eager to register a win on Sunday and give Indian cricket another big reason to rejoice. Follow India vs South Africa live cricket scores and updates here.

  • 12 Jun 2022 / 7:11 PM

    First Boundary

    First boundary for India. Shreyas Iyer slashes a Wayne Parnell uppishly over cover for a boundary. He follows it up with three runs in the next ball. IND 11/1 (2)

  • 12 Jun 2022 / 7:08 PM

    Rabada Strikes Early

    What a start from South Africa. Ruturaj Gaikwad drives a loose ball wide of the off-stump and Keshav Maharaj makes no mistake at point. Rabada takes his 50th T20 wicket. IND 3/1 (1)

  • 12 Jun 2022 / 7:02 PM

    Game On

    Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan open the innings for India. Kagiso Rabada with the ball in hand. 

  • 12 Jun 2022 / 6:55 PM

    Sourav Ganguly Meets Odisha CM

    BCCI president Sourav Ganguly met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik before the second T20 game between India and South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. 

  • 12 Jun 2022 / 6:51 PM

    Captains Speak

    Rishabh Pant (IND): The track is really nice. We would want to have a big score on this. We are playing the same team.

    Temba Bavuma (SA): We don't know how the wicket will play. It was easier to bat second in the last game. You can chase anything with smaller boundaries. We have two changes. Quinton de Kock has a hand injury and Tristan Stubbs misses out, Heinrich Klaasen and Reeza Hendricks come in.

  • 12 Jun 2022 / 6:43 PM

    Playing XIs

    India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

    South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

  • 12 Jun 2022 / 6:37 PM

    Toss

    South Africa have won the toss and decided to bowl first.

  • 12 Jun 2022 / 6:25 PM

    'Killer' Miller

    South African batter David Miller is on song. He is taking the bowlers to the cleaners for fun. The form that he picked in IPL 2022 has not died down yet and the Indian team would not like it for sure. "Belief" is what Miller feels has changed his career. Fans and entire South Africa must be having high expectations from him in the second T20.

  • 12 Jun 2022 / 6:25 PM

    Eyes On Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan

    Shreyas Iyer is India’s leading scorer in the T20I format this year. He has scored 265 runs in five innings. On the other hand, Ishan Kishan precedes him with 252 runs. The southpaw scored a 76 off 48 in the first T20 and India would be expecting a similar performance from him today.

  • 12 Jun 2022 / 6:25 PM

    QDK Has A Liking For Team India

    Quinton de Kock has batted in four T20Is against India scoring 159 runs at a strike rate of 143.20. He was dismissed cheaply (22 off 18) in the first T20 and would be raring to play a big knock against the number one ranked side, India.

  • 12 Jun 2022 / 6:25 PM

    Welcome To IND Vs SA Live Blog

    Hello everyone and welcome to the live blog of India vs South Africa second T20. You will get all the match and score updates here. Stay connected! 

