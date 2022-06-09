Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
IND Vs SA, First T20, Live Cricket Scores: South Africa Opt To Bowl Against India

Follow India vs South Africa first T20 live cricket scores and updates here. Rishabh Pant leads Indian team in absence of KL Rahul.

IND Vs SA, First T20, Live Cricket Scores: South Africa Opt To Bowl Against India
Rishabh Pant-led Indian team gets a good opportunity to test its bench strength ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Follow IND vs SA live cricket scores and updates here. (AP)

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 6:40 pm

Rest to some senior players alongside injuries to some sees India fielding a relatively lesser experienced side against a full-strength South Africa team. The two sides kick off their five-match T20 series with the first game tonight at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. While stand-in skipper KL Rahul got ruled out of the series due to injury, Rishabh Pant, the vice-captain got promoted. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, who is coming on the back of a title win for Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League 2022, has been named the vice-captain of the national side. Many senior players missing the South Africa series might be a blessing in disguise for the India as they will get their bench strength tested ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year. Follow India vs South Africa live cricket scores and updates here. (1st T20 Live Scorecard)

  • 09 Jun 2022 / 6:39 PM

    Playing XIs

    South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

    India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

  • 09 Jun 2022 / 6:33 PM

    South Africa Bowl First

    South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has won the toss and opted to bowl first against India.

  • 09 Jun 2022 / 6:28 PM

    India Without Kuldeep Yadav

    Kuldeep Yadav misses the series due to an injury. However, India have enough spin in their armoury. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal, the purple cap holder from IPL 2022, will be the cynosure of all eyes tonight.

  • 09 Jun 2022 / 6:16 PM

    Welcome To IND vs SA Live Blog

    Hello everyone and welcome to the live blog of India vs South Africa first T20. Coming fresh from IPL 2022, the young batch of Indian players would be raring to perform, while the Proteas too would be eyeing an early lead in the five-match series. You will get all the score and updates related to the game here. Stay connected.

