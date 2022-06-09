IND Vs SA, First T20, Live Cricket Scores: South Africa Opt To Bowl Against India

Follow India vs South Africa first T20 live cricket scores and updates here. Rishabh Pant leads Indian team in absence of KL Rahul.
‘The translator is the traitor’, they say in Italian. Such was the distrust and paranoia in Europe for translations that scholars were executed for translating the holy word. Five centuries later, an Indian author won a major literary award in the UK and shared it with her American translator, making it an apt occasion to discuss the status of translation in world literature.
'Like some people are driven to write, some people are driven to translate out of an urge to share something of literary value,' says V Ramaswamy who began translating accidentally in 2005.
Literary translations are portals that open up new sights, sounds, flavours and worlds for the reader to explore and embrace the Other. But can an international prize breathe new life in a publishing world gasping for commercial success?
The International Booker Prize for Geetanjali Shree's Ret Samadhi put the spotlight on literature and translations, but for publishers, they often fail to even provide the necessary breathing space to stay afloat. For a majority of publishing houses, both indie and big, translation work has to be subsidised.
A Bitter-Sweet Experience in the World of Literary Translations: In the global Anglophone market, only the novel and big non-fiction travel. Our best poetry languishes. Let us return to poetry.
Rest to some senior players alongside injuries to some sees India fielding a relatively lesser experienced side against a full-strength South Africa team. The two sides kick off their five-match T20 series with the first game tonight at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. While stand-in skipper KL Rahul got ruled out of the series due to injury, Rishabh Pant, the vice-captain got promoted. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, who is coming on the back of a title win for Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League 2022, has been named the vice-captain of the national side. Many senior players missing the South Africa series might be a blessing in disguise for the India as they will get their bench strength tested ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year. Follow India vs South Africa live cricket scores and updates here. (1st T20 Live Scorecard)
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has won the toss and opted to bowl first against India.
Kuldeep Yadav misses the series due to an injury. However, India have enough spin in their armoury. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal, the purple cap holder from IPL 2022, will be the cynosure of all eyes tonight.
Hello everyone and welcome to the live blog of India vs South Africa first T20. Coming fresh from IPL 2022, the young batch of Indian players would be raring to perform, while the Proteas too would be eyeing an early lead in the five-match series. You will get all the score and updates related to the game here. Stay connected.
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans