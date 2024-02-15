IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma Slams Century Against England, Becomes Oldest Indian Captain To Hit International Hundred

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma registered his 11th Test ton after the Indian skipper reached the three-figure mark on day 1 of the third Test against England at Rajkot on Thursday. (Scorecard | IND Vs ENG Blog | Cricket News)
Rohit brought up his century in the first over post-tea against Rehan Ahmed. The Mumbai batter reached the mark off 157 deliveries. His last Test ton came against the West Indies back in July 2023.
The Indian batter, who has played 57 Tests, had amassed 3890 runs in 97 innings at an average of 45.23 coming into the Rajkot Test. The 36-year-old has also reached the year's first Test ton.
What's more, he also became the second-highest six-hitter in Tests for India with 79 maximums. Virender Sehwag sits atop the list with 90 sixes in Test cricket.
Earlier, he ended his six-month wait for a half-century by playing a gritty knock as India lost three wickets in the morning session. India were 33/3 inside 10 overs however, Ravindra Jadeja joined him at the crease and the duo settled the nerves in the dressing room.
Rohit got to his half-century off 71 deliveries, smashing eight boundaries in the first session.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss in Rajkot and opted to bat first against England in the third Test match on Thursday, Febuary 15. India handed debuts to middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, a heavy scorer in domestic cricket for Mumbai, and young wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel, who will replace KS Bharat in the playing eleven.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.