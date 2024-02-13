ICC Women's ODI Rankings: India's Smriti Mandhana Jumps To No.4

Indian women's team batting sensation Smriti Mandhana has gained two places to become no.4 in the latest ICC Women's ODI rankings for batters. England's Nat Sciver Brunt, Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu and Aussie Beth Mooney are in the top three list in ODI rankings released by ICC. (More Cricket News)
Mandhana has replaced South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt, who slipped down to fifth after having a poor outing Down Under with the bat. Wolvaardt managed just 7 runs at an average of 2.33 in the series against Alyssa Healy's team.
As for the Aussies, Ashleigh Gardner has dropped down to No.22, whereas Phoebe Litchfield went down 2 places. Tahila McGrath boosted her ODI rankings by four places with No.30.
Mandhana last played in the ODIs against Australia where she amassed 63 runs in the three games at an average of 31.50 with scores of 34 and 29 at the Wankhede stadium. The southpaw will now be seen in T20 mode in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Among bowlers, South Africa's Marizanne Kapp has climbed seven places to take the second position after grabbing four wickets in the last two ODIs against Australia. An all-round performance of 75 and 3/12 in the second match in North Sydney that helped South Africa register their first ever ODI victory over Australia also helped Kapp retain eighth position in batting and consolidate her top ranking in the list of all-rounders.
Kapp increased her points tally from 658 to 668 in the batting rankings and from 388 to 452 in the all-rounders’ rankings. Chloe-Tryon is another South Africa all-rounder to gain in the latest weekly rankings update, moving up one place to 20th among batters.
She advanced seven places to 43rd among bowlers and reached the top 10 for all-rounders for the first time. Anneke Bosche (up 13 places to 68th among batters) and Masabata Klaas (up two places to 24th among bowlers) have also gained. Australia too had several players moving up in the rankings after completing a 2-1 win with all-rounder Tahlia McGrath progressing four places to 30th among batters.
Tahila was named Player of the Match in the final ODI after smashing 44 off 35 balls and claiming 3/23. She also rose five places to 60th among bowlers and to 21st in the list of all-rounders.
Alana King (77th in batting and 13th in bowling) and Kim Garth (96th in batting and 28th in bowling) have also made notable progress.
(With PTI inputs)