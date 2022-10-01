Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ICC Women’s Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur-Led India Remain Static On Fourth Position In ODIs, T20Is

India women are currently playing the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet, Bangladesh. The Women in Blue recently whitewashed England 3-0 in T20Is on English soil.

India celebrate their T20I series whitewash against England.
India celebrate their T20I series whitewash against England. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 1:11 pm

India have maintained their fourth spot in the ICC women's ODI and T20I team rankings after the world body carried out an annual update on Saturday. India have gained a point and now have 104 points in the ODI rankings. (More Cricket News)

In the T20I list, the Commonwealth Games silver medallists' rating points have increased by four as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side sits on 266 points in the latest update, which expunges results from the 2018-19 season, weights the 2019-20 and 2020-2021 seasons at 50 per cent and the 2021-22 matches at 100 per cent.

Australia have established a record margin at the top of the ODI team rankings while also increasing their lead in the T20I team rankings.

The Commonwealth Games and World Cup champions have stretched their lead over South Africa from 48 to 51 rating points in the ODI rankings, which is the biggest lead ever by any international men’s or women’s side in any form of the game.

Their lead over second-placed T20I team England has increased from 14 to 18 rating points. There is no change of positions in the ODI rankings.

Australia have gained three rating points and sit comfortably at 170, with South Africa (119), England (116), India (104) and New Zealand (101) the other teams holding three-figure rating points.

In T20Is, Australia are on 299 rating points, stretching their lead over second-placed England from 14 to 18 rating points. New Zealand maintained their third position, while South Africa have overtaken the West Indies to fifth position.

Related stories

ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Jhulan Goswami Retires In Fifth; Harmanpreet Kaur Moves Up

ENG-W Vs IND-W, 3rd ODI: India Women Clean Sweep England In Jhulan Goswami's Farewell – In Pics

Tags

Sports ICC Women’s Rankings ICC Rankings India Women’s National Cricket Team Harmanpreet Kaur Commonwealth Games 2022 Commonwealth Games Cricket
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read