Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India Captain Rohit Sharma Open To Changing Playing XI Every Game

India open their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma is leading India for the first time in a ICC T20 World Cup.
Rohit Sharma is leading India for the first time in a ICC T20 World Cup.

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 3:27 pm

India captain Rohit Sharma believes in flexibility in the playing eleven and is not averse to the idea of making one or two changes in every game during India's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, starting in Melbourne on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

While India have used 29 cricketers in T20Is in the past one year, some by choice and some by design, the captain wants his team to be a mix, where players would be inducted instinctively and also based on the available database (matchups).

"There are times like this time when we don't have much information about how teams have fared at this time of the year. At times, you depend on your instincts and choose the player on current form and how he is doing," Rohit said on Saturday, ahead of their much-anticipated opener against arch-rivals Pakistan.

"But we also study a lot of data. I am open about my playing XI. I don't mind having one or two changes per game in the playing XI." The India skipper had no hesitation in admitting that they have not done well in big ICC tournaments and he termed it as a challenge rather than pressure.

"Pressure is constant. I term it as a challenge to win against Pakistan. Also we haven't won an ICC event for nine years and with a team like this, it is disappointing," Rohit added.

India will first face Pakistan, followed by games against the Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe in the Super 12 stage.The team will have to finish in the top two to qualify for the semi-finals.  

