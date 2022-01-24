Monday, Jan 24, 2022
ICC Awards 2021: Babar Azam, Lizelle Lee Named ODI Cricketers Of The Year

Pakistan's Babar Azam had an incredible year where he scored 405 runs in six games. South African Lizelle Lee scored 632 runs in 11 games in the women's category.

Babar Azam was also chosen as the captain of both ICC ODI and T20I teams of the year 2021. - File Photo

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 1:56 pm

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was on Monday named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year following his exploits in 2021 when he scored 405 runs in six games at an average of 67.50. The 27-year-old was the second-highest run-scorer with 228 runs and was the Player of the Match in both of Pakistan’s wins in the 2-1 series victory against South Africa. (More Cricket News)

The architect of Pakistan's chase of 274 in the first ODI, Babar made a century and laid the foundation with an 82-ball 94 in the final ODI where the visitors posted 320 batting first. (T20I Awards)

He was the lone warrior for Pakistan when they were swept by England 3-0. He accumulated 177 runs in three games but found no support as none of the other batters managed to score more than 100 in the series. Babar's best performance this year came in a losing cause in the final ODI against England. 

Walking in to bat early in the innings, Babar strung a 92-run stand with Imam-ul-Haq to bail Pakistan out of trouble. He was cautious in his approach initially, bringing up his half-century in 72 balls. He made up for it by bringing up the next fifty runs in just 32 balls – it was his second ODI century of the year.

Meanwhile, the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award went to South African Lizelle Lee. She scored 632 runs in 11 matches at an average of 90.28 with one century and five half-centuries. She was unstoppable on the tour of India, racking up big runs in the Proteas' 4-1 series win. 

With 288 runs, including a hundred and two fifties, she ended the series as the highest run-scorer and was awarded the Player of the Series. She took the form against West Indies too was once again the top run-getter in the series.

Marais Erasmus Umpire of the Year

South Africa umpire Marais Erasmus was named the Umpire of the Year for the third time after receiving the honour in 2016 and 2017. The 57-year-old officiated in the just-concluded series between hosts South Africa and India. On top of the T20 World Cup final, Erasmus oversaw 20 international fixtures across the three formats in 2021. 

