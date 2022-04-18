Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

I-League To Allow Crowds For First Time In Two Years For Second-Round Matches From April 22

The second-round matches of the I-League will be played across three venues in Kolkata -- Kalyani Municipal Stadium, Naihati Stadium and Mohun Bagan Ground.

I-League To Allow Crowds For First Time In Two Years For Second-Round Matches From April 22
Kalyani Municipal Stadium is one of the three ground to host I-League second-round games. Twitter (@ILeagueOfficial)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 5:03 pm

The I-League is set to feature crowds in selected stands and sections of the stadiums for the first time in two years when the second-round matches of the 2021-22 season begin in Kolkata on April 22. (More Football News)

The matches will be played across three venues -- Kalyani Municipal Stadium, Naihati Stadium and the Mohun Bagan Ground.

“In view of the health parameters set by the Government of West Bengal in accordance with the Ministry of Health, fans will be allowed in selected stands and sections in stadiums for the I-League 2021-22,” I-League CEO Sunando Dhar said in a media release.

Related stories

I-League 2021-22: Luka Majcen Hat-Trick Powers Gokulam Kerala Thrash Kenkre FC 6-2

I-League 2021-22: Rajasthan United Rope In Pedro Manzi, Six Others Ahead Of Season Resumption  

Sreenidi Deccan To Face TRAU FC As I-League 2021-22 Resumes After Two Months Post COVID Break

“It gives us immense satisfaction to welcome fans into select stands in the stadiums for the Hero I-League 2021-22. We are grateful to the vast legion of fans for all their support during the tough times in our joint endeavour to move forward together.”

“However, we would be constantly reviewing the situation on a regular basis, and act according to the health parameters laid down by the relevant authorities,” Dhar added.

The ongoing season of the league, which had been suspended on January 3 after a COVID-19 outbreak inside the bio-bubble, had resumed on March 3.

All the 13 clubs will continue to operate from within the bio-bubble in Kolkata, and the fans allowed in selected parts of the stadiums will in no way be able to pass through the competition zone of the respective stadiums.

Based on the results in Phase 1, the teams will be divided into two groups — Group A and B. While the teams that finished in top-7 in Phase 1 will move into Group A, the others will be locked in a relegation battle in Group B.

The teams in the respective groups will face each other once in a round-robin format. The points of both the phases will be taken into account.

Tags

Sports I-League 2021-22 COVID-19 All India Football Federation AIFF Mohun Bagan Ground Sunando Dhar Football
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read