I-League 2022-23: Real Kashmir Bounce Back To Defeat Mohammedan Sporting 3-2

I-League 2022-23: Real Kashmir Bounce Back To Defeat Mohammedan Sporting 3-2

Players of Real Kashmir celebrate their win over Mohammedan Sporting on Saturday.
Players of Real Kashmir celebrate their win over Mohammedan Sporting on Saturday. Twitter/@ILeagueOfficial

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 8:44 am

Real Kashmir recorded yet another comeback victory on home soil, beating Mohammedan Sporting 3-2 in an I-League match at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Saturday. (More Football News)

The visitors took the lead twice through Mirlan Murzaev (14th) and Christy Davis (33rd), but the goals were cancelled out by Samuel Kynshi's double strike in the 27th and 48th minutes.

The Real Kashmir midfielder then turned provider for substitute Ernest Boateng who scored the late winner for the Snow Leopards in the 86th minute.

Real Kashmir started the game brightly and almost opened the scoring within six minutes when Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung whipped a cross into the six-yard area.

The Mohammedan custodian Mithun Samanta misjudged the ball, and it hit the post before going out.

Eight minutes later, Mohammedan Sporting took the lead against the run of play.

Captain Marcus Joseph sent a cross at the far post for Mirlan Murzaev, who headed it beating defender Kamalpreet Singh.

But the lead lasted only 13 minutes, with Kynshi executing an excellent finish from a Bawitlung pass.

The visitors restored the lead just six minutes later when winger SK Faiaz cut the ball back for Christy Davis at the edge of the six-yard area, and the midfielder slotted it into the bottom corner.

Kynshi was there to restore the lead again with a looping cross from the edge of the penalty area.

With just four minutes of regulation time left, Ghanaian substitute Boateng scored with his first touch of the game to send the crowd into raptures. Kynshi gave an inch-perfect cross which was neatly headed in by Boateng.

At the Cooperage in Mumbai, in a battle to escape relegation, Kenkre FC wasted golden chances to settle for a goalless draw with Rajasthan United FC.

