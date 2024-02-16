Where will the Hyderabad vs Meghalaya, Ranji Trophy Plate Group 2024 final be live streamed?

A select few Ranji Trophy 2024 matches are being live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India, but there is no confirmation yet on whether the Plate Group final will be streamed live. We will update this space as soon as there is a development.

Where will the Hyderabad vs Meghalaya, Ranji Trophy Plate Group 2024 final be telecast on TV?

A select few Ranji Trophy 2024 matches are being broadcast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India, but there is no confirmation yet on whether the Plate Group final will be televised live. We will update this space as soon as there is a development.