Even as the seventh (and final) league round matches are underway in the Elite Group of Ranji Trophy 2024, the second rung of India's premier domestic red-ball cricket tournament is ready for its summit clash. Hyderabad and Meghalaya, both of whom have earned a promotion to the Elite Group for the next season, will lock horns in the Plate Group final on Saturday, February 17. (More Cricket News)
The title meet will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad's home turf. The Tilak Varma-led side are two-time champions, and will be aiming to cap off a strong Plate campaign in style, with a title triumph.
Hyderabad advanced to the final on the back of an innings victory against Nagaland, while Meghalaya notched up an outright win over Mizoram in the semi-finals. The hosts have been unbeaten thus far, and will be the favourites going into the final. But cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties, and Meghalaya cannot be excepted from springing a surprise.
Squads
Hyderabad: Tilak Varma (c), Rahul Singh (vc), Abhirath Reddy, Tanmay Agarwal, Sagar Chaurasia, Kartikeya Kak, Chama Milind, Nitesh Reddy, Pragnay Reddy (wk), Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Chandan Sahani, Palakodeti Sairam, Elligaram Sanketh (wk), Tanay Thyagarajan.
Meghalaya: Kishan Lyngdoh (c), Akash Choudhary (vc), Arbin Singh, Raj Biswa, Bijon Dey, Ram Gurung, Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, Sanvert Kurkalang, Dippu Sangma, Larry Sangma, Arien Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Nafees Siddique, Swarajeet Das, Tarique Siddique.
Live Streaming Details For Hyderabad Vs Meghalaya, Ranji Trophy Plate Group 2024 Final
When will the Hyderabad vs Meghalaya, Ranji Trophy Plate Group 2024 final be played?
The Hyderabad vs Meghalaya, Ranji Trophy Plate Group 2024 final will be played from Saturday, February 17, 2024 to Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, with play beginning at 9:30am IST on each day.
Where will the Hyderabad vs Meghalaya, Ranji Trophy Plate Group 2024 final be live streamed?
A select few Ranji Trophy 2024 matches are being live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India, but there is no confirmation yet on whether the Plate Group final will be streamed live. We will update this space as soon as there is a development.
Where will the Hyderabad vs Meghalaya, Ranji Trophy Plate Group 2024 final be telecast on TV?
A select few Ranji Trophy 2024 matches are being broadcast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India, but there is no confirmation yet on whether the Plate Group final will be televised live. We will update this space as soon as there is a development.