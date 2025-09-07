Malaysia Vs China Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Third-Place Clash

Malaysia Vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Third-Place Match: Get live streaming, preview and head to head information for Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 third-place clash between Malaysia and China on September 7 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Malaysia Vs China Preview, Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Third-Place Clash
Malaysia Vs China Preview, Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Chinese player celebrating his goal. Photo: Hockey India
  • Malaysia and China face off for third place after finishing level on points in the Super4s

  • Malaysia beat China earlier but lost to India and Korea; China shocked Korea before a 7-0 loss to India

  • Malaysia lead the head-to-head, winning their last clash 2-0 despite setbacks in 2024

Malaysia take on China in the third-place playoff of the Men's Asia Cup 2025 at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar, on Sunday (September 7). Watch the Malaysia vs China hockey match today live.

Building on a dominant pool stage, Malaysia started the Super4s stage with a win over China. However, the two-time runners-up (2017 and 2022) faltered against India and South Korea.

China, meanwhile, shocked defending champions South Korea with a 3-0 victory in their second Super4s match, only to suffer a heavy 0-7 defeat to hosts India. Their best finishes remain third place in 1982 and 2009.

Both sides ended the Super4s with three points from three matches, falling just short of a place in the final after a rollercoaster run.

Later today, India and South Korea will clash in the grand finale. India enter unbeaten, while South Korea booked their spot with a spirited comeback against Malaysia. The winners will earn a direct berth to the Hockey World Cup 2026.

Malaysia vs China Third-Place Clash Live Blog

Malaysia Vs China Hockey: Head-To-Head Record

Malaysia claimed a 2-0 victory over China in their most recent encounter at this tournament, reversing last year's back-to-back defeats: 2-4 at the Asian Champions Trophy and 2-3 at the Olympic Games, following a draw in 2023.

Malaysia had previously enjoyed a commanding run in this matchup, defeating China in five consecutive matches.

Malaysia Vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming

When to watch Malaysia vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 third place clash?

The Malaysia vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 third place clash will be played on September 7 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar at 5:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Malaysia vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 third place clash?

The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on the SonyLiv app and website.

