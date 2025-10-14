India Vs Pakistan Live Hockey Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup: IND Face Arch-Rivals, Seeking Third Straight Win
India Vs Pakistan Live Hockey Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup: The Indian junior men's hockey team beat Great Britain 3-2 and New Zealand 4-2 earlier. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs PAK match
India Vs Pakistan Live Hockey Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup: IND defeated New Zealand 4-2 in their previous outing. Photo: X/Hockey India
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian junior men's hockey team's mouth-watering face-off with Pakistan in match 9 of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025. The India colts meet their arch-rivals at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Tuesday (October 14) with the intent of garnering a third straight victory. India have already registered a 3-2 win over Great Britain and a 4-2 conquest against New Zealand, while Pakistan thrashed hosts Malaysia 7-2 in their opener. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs PAK match.
LIVE UPDATES
India Vs Pakistan Live Hockey Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup: Hello All!
Good evening and welcome to another live blog. It's hockey time, and brace for the big one as the India colts face their arch-rival neighbours Pakistan. Watch this space for the build-up and live updates from the Sultan of Johor Cup encounter.