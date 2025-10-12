India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025: IND Face NZ Challenge

India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025: Indian squad posing before the tournament. Photo: Hockey India

India Vs New Zealand Hockey LIVE Score, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 13th Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 clash between India and New Zealand on Sunday, October 12, at 13:35 IST in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. The Indian junior men’s hockey team enter this match full of confidence after edging out defending champions Great Britain 3-2 in a thrilling opener. Captain Rohit struck twice, while Ravneet Singh added one to seal the win. India showed attacking flair and resilience throughout, converting key penalty corners and holding firm under pressure. They now look to carry that momentum forward against New Zealand in their second match of the tournament.

LIVE UPDATES