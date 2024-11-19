India Vs China Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: When And Where To Watch IND Vs CHN Match

The defending champions, India, are ready to take on China in the final of the Hockey Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Wednesday, November 20, aiming to retain their title. (More Hockey News)
India are the only team in the tournament with an unblemished record, remaining undefeated so far. They won all their pool-stage matches and secured a 2-0 victory over Japan in the semi-final to book their spot in the final.
The team, which earlier missed out on securing a berth for the Paris Olympics 2024, has displayed strong form and promise in this tournament. They currently sit atop the table with a perfect 15 points.
On the other hand, China are not a team to be underestimated. As the Paris Olympics 2024 silver medallists, they have been phenomenal in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, winning four out of their five pool-stage matches and securing a 3-1 victory against Malaysia in the semi-final.
China's only loss came that was against the same opponent India, 3-0 loss to India marked their only setback.
Now, it remains to be seen whether China will seek revenge or if India will defend their title and finish the tournament with a perfect record.
India's coach Harendra Singh had earlier stated during their match against Japan that the team is approaching each game with the same mindset, treating the knockouts as just another match.
India Vs China, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Final: Live Streaming
The India vs China, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Final match will be played on Wednesday, 20 November at Rajgir Hockey Stadium at 4:45 pm IST.
Where to watch India vs China, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Final match?
The India vs China Final Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.