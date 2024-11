China Vs Malaysia Hockey Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: CHN Seek First Title After 2 Runners Up Heartbreak

The Malaysian women's hockey team. Photo: X/Asian Hockey Federation

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first semi-final of Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024, to be played between China and Malaysia. The Paris Olympics silver medallists will be the firm favourites in this clash, though the Malaysian side would be eager to spring a surprise or two. Stay with us for the live hockey scores of the CHN-W vs MAS-W match at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Tuesday, November 19.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Nov 2024, 02:02:43 pm IST China Vs Malaysia Hockey Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Previous Record China: China 15-0 Thailand India 4-0 Malaysia China 5-0 Malaysia Japan 1-2 China Malaysia 1-2 Japan India 3-0 China Malaysia 2-0 Thailand China 2-0 South Korea

19 Nov 2024, 01:28:05 pm IST China Vs Malaysia Hockey Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Squads China: CHEN Jiali, FAN Yunxia (Captain), HAO Guoting, HUANG Haiyan, LI Jingyi, LIU Chencheng, LIU Tangjie, MA Xiaoyan, MA Xuejiao, TAN Jinzhuang, WU Surong (Goal Keeper), XU Wenjuan, XU Yanan, YU Anhui (Captain), ZENG Xueling, ZHANG Dian, and ZHENG Jiali

Malaysia: ABANG Dayang, AZHAIRY Azmyra, AZHAR Nur, AZMAN Nurul, BAHARUDIN Anith Humaira, CHE Nur Aqilrullah, DIN Juliani (Captain), EFFARIZAL Insyirah, HARTOMO Zawiatul, JAMES Thibatharshini, MOHAMMED Nur, MOHD Khairunnisa, MOHD Nur, MOHD Siti, MUHAMAD Zati, NASIR Siti (Goal Keeper), RAMLEE Fitrinur (Goal Keeper), SHAIKH Siti, SYAFI Nurmaizatul, SYAMSUL Nurathirah, YUSSAINI Nur, and ZAINAL Nur (Goal Keeper)