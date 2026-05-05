India U-18 Men’s And Women’s Hockey Teams Set For Four-Match Series Against Australia Ahead Of Asia Cup

Summary of this article
India U-18 men’s and women’s teams face Australia in a four-match series (May 15–20) ahead of the Asia Cup
The series follows the SAI Bhopal coaching camp and is key preparation for the Asia Cup in Japan
Coaches Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal stressed progress and the value of the exposure tour
The Indian men's and women's U-18 hockey teams will each take on their Australian counterparts in a four-match series from May 15 to 20 as part of the Asia Cup preparations.
The exposure series that follows the U-18 National Coaching Camp, which began at SAI Bhopal on April 19, will serve as vital preparation for the U18 Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan, beginning later this month.
Men's coach Sardar Singh highlighted the progress made during the camp and the importance of the upcoming matches.
"A key focus during this camp has been to strengthen their fundamentals and basics across all positions, so they are better prepared for the demands of modern hockey and can steadily progress towards the senior level.The upcoming exposure matches against Australia's U18 teams are an important step in our preparation.
"It’s a valuable opportunity for the group to experience high-quality international competition, test combinations, and build match temperament. With the U18 Asia Cup on the horizon, these fixtures will play a key role in helping us identify the best possible squad to represent India," said Sardar.
Women's coach Rani Rampal echoed a similar sentiment.
"The matches against Australia’s U-18 team will give them a great chance to play at a higher level and prepare for the U-18 Asia Cup. It’s an opportunity for each player to showcase their ability and what they have learned," said Rampal.