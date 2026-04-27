India Vs Australia LIVE Streaming, Thomas Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Round 2 Matches On TV & Online

Get all the live streaming info, schedule, time, venue and telecast details for the India vs Australia, Thomas Cup 2026 clash

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satwik chirag X badminton
Indian top Badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Photo: X | Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • IND men's contingent feature in Thomas Cup 2026

  • India opened the tournament with a 4-1 win over Canada

  • Indian men's team have lifted the crown back in 2022

The Indian men's contingent will look to carry on the winning momentum from their opening Group A tie against Canada into the Australia tie, on Monday, April 27 in Horsens, Denmark.

India's badminton star Lakshya Sen suffered a a 18-21, 21-19, 21-10 loss to world No. 13 Victor Lai but world No. 4 Satwik and Chirag levelled the tie with a dominant 21-10 21-11 win over Jonathan Bing Tsan Lai and Kevin Lee.

Then 20-year-old Ayush Shetty defeated no. 33 Brian Yang 21-13, 21-17 in 39 minutes to hand India a 2-1 lead. The second doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Arjun sealed the tie for India with a convincing 21-7 21-15 victory over Ty Alexander Lindeman and Nyl Yakura.

Kidambi Srikanth then outsmarted world No. 77 Joshua Nguyen 21-17 21-12 in the inconsequential fifth match as India wrapped up the match 4-1 to be placed second in the table behind China.

Australia come into this tie on the back of a 0-5 thumping at the hands of China.

Indian Men's Squad For Thomas & Uber Cup 2026

Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila.

Thomas Cup 2026: Timings & Live Streaming Info

The India vs Australia, Thomas Cup 2026 Group A Round 2 tie will be played on Monday, April 27 at 12pm IST.

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One can catch the live streaming of the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 on the JioHotstar app and website. Live telecast of the Thomas & Uber Cup will be available on the Star Sports Network’s TV channels in India.

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