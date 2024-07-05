Hockey

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp

The training camp at Horn's base was arranged by renowned South African mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, who will assist the Indian men's hockey team in Paris

File
India are the record eight-time Olympic Games men's hockey gold medalists. Photo: File
info_icon

The Indian men's hockey team will undergo an arduous three-day training camp in renowned adventurer Mike Horn's base in Switzerland to strengthen the mental toughness of the players ahead of the Paris Olympics. (More Hockey News)

The training camp at Horn's base was arranged by renowned South African mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, who will assist the Indian men's hockey team in Paris.

Upton, who played a role in India winning the 2011 Cricket World Cup, had also arranged a similar camp for the South African cricket team in 2012.

"We will be taking the Indian hockey team to Switzerland to the Swiss Alps to go to Mike Horn's training camps. It is something we did with the South African cricket team back in 2012, we climbed down mountains, jumped off waterfalls, went down canyons, walked in mountains," Upton, who has been on and off conducting camps with Indian hockey team, said in his Instagram page.

"It was actually amazing experience to take players out of their comfort zone. Went a lot of time listening to Mike Horn who is probably the greatest adventurer ever to have lived and alive today.

"He tells incredible stories which just puts into perspective what real pressure is about. He faces pressure of death and the players get to see the pressure we experience, for example, the hockey team is gonna experience is not real pressure," he added.

Upton, who has been roped in by India's South African head coach Craig Fulton, said from Switzerland they will head to the Netherlands for a short training camp and then head to Paris straight from there.

"So the first piece is the 3-day training camp in Switzerland. The players will be staying in tents in the mountains and not in comfort zone. So that's really exciting and from there we will go to Holland for 10-12 days training and then to the Olympic village," he said, elaborating on India's final preparations going into the Olympics.

Horn, a renowned adventurer and a motivational speaker, uses his experiences to motivate sportsmen and other people involved in challenging work such as deep-sea drilling.

He also conducted motivational sessions for the Indian cricket team at the request of coach Gary Kirsten in 2010-11. Horn was also roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014, when the franchise won the Indian Premier League under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Updates, 1st T20I: IND-W Face Mammoth Task Against SA-W At Chepauk
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 1st T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  3. Dindigul Dragons Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch DD Vs TGC Match 2
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill Eyes Opening Slot Left Vacant By Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
  5. Salem Spartans Vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch SS Vs SMP Match 3
Football News
  1. Colombia Vs Panama Preview, Copa America Quarter-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Euro 2024: Veteran Belgium Defender Jan Vertonghen Retires After Red Devils' Exit
  3. 'Big Shoes To Fill': Liverpool Coach Arne Slot Knows Replacing Jurgen Klopp Won't Be Easy
  4. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  2. Shiv Sena Punjab Leader Attacked With Swords On Busy Road, Now In 'Serious' Condition
  3. Bengal: Speaker Administering Oath To TMC MLAs Sparks Row As Governor Bose Calls It 'Unconstitutional'
  4. 'Boss's Pajamas': Mahua Moitra Sparks New Controversy; NCW Seeks FIR Against TMC MP
  5. Weather Wrap: Floods Continue To Devastate Assam; Rain Predicted In West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  5. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
World News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  5. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: Germany Start Their UEFA Euro Quarter-Final Tie Against Spain; Wimbledon Action Continues