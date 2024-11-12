China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match

Paris Olympics silver medallists China will aim to make it two victories in two games when they meet Malaysia on Day 2 of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar on Tuesday (November 12, 2024). Watch the CHN-W vs MAS-W match live on TV and online. (More Hockey News)
The China women’s hockey team kicked off its campaign in thundering fashion with a 15-0 walloping of Thailand. Yu Anhui was named the player of the match for her two goals.
Malaysia, on the other hand, slumped to a 0-4 loss at the hands of hosts India in their opener. While the Malaysians failed to breach the Indian fortress, Sangita Kumari (8’, 55’), Preeti Dubey (43’) and Udita (44’) found the back of the net for the defending champions.
The six-team competition also involves Japan and South Korea. It is being played in a round-robin format in the pool stage between November 11 and 17, with all teams playing the other five once.
China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
When and where will the China vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?
The China vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 2:30pm IST at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.
Where will the China vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be telecast and live streamed?
The China vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network in India. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website in India.