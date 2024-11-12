Hockey

China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match

China began their campaign with a 15-0 walloping of Thailand, while Malaysia slumped to a 0-4 loss at the hands of hosts India on the opening day of Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
The China womens hockey team.
The China women's hockey team. Photo: X/Asian Hockey Federation
info_icon

Paris Olympics silver medallists China will aim to make it two victories in two games when they meet Malaysia on Day 2 of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar on Tuesday (November 12, 2024). Watch the CHN-W vs MAS-W match live on TV and online. (More Hockey News)

The China women’s hockey team kicked off its campaign in thundering fashion with a 15-0 walloping of Thailand. Yu Anhui was named the player of the match for her two goals.

Glimpse from China vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match. - X/ @asia_hockey
CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China Make Statement With 15-0 Win Over Thailand

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Malaysia, on the other hand, slumped to a 0-4 loss at the hands of hosts India in their opener. While the Malaysians failed to breach the Indian fortress, Sangita Kumari (8’, 55’), Preeti Dubey (43’) and Udita (44’) found the back of the net for the defending champions.

The six-team competition also involves Japan and South Korea. It is being played in a round-robin format in the pool stage between November 11 and 17, with all teams playing the other five once.

Japan and South Korea in action at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. - X/asia_hockey
Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: South Korea Draw 2-2 Against Japan In The Opening Fixture

BY Outlook Sports Desk

China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Live Streaming, Telecast Details

When and where will the China vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?

The China vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 2:30pm IST at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.

Where will the China vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be telecast and live streamed?

The China vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network in India. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Netherlands T20I Tour Of Oman 2024 Guide: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. AFG Vs BAN, 3rd ODI: All-Round Omarzai, Centurion Gurbaz Help Afghanistan Win Match, Series
  3. Who Is Nahid Rana? Pacer Makes ODI Debut In Sharjah, Bowls Fastest-Ever Delivery By Bangladesh Bowler
  4. Champions Trophy: ICC Demands Response From Pakistan Cricket Board On Hybrid Model - Report
  5. Lanka T10 Super League Player Draft: Check Final Squads Of All Six Teams
Football News
  1. Nations League: England Lose Eight Big Names In Lee Carsley's Final Squad
  2. 'Legend' Ruud Van Nistelrooy Departs Manchester United After Ruben Amorim Arrival
  3. Joao Pereira Replaces Ruben Amorim As Sporting CP Head Coach
  4. Ruben Amorim's Manchester United In-Tray: What Does The New Boss Need To Fix?
  5. Amsterdam Violence: Police Detains Pro-Palestine Protesters After Attacks On Israeli Club Fans
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz 'Didn't Feel Completely Well' In Shock Casper Ruud Defeat
  2. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz To Claim His 50th Tour-Level Win Of Season
  3. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
  5. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match
  2. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs KOR-W Match
  3. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024 Highlights: Sangita Kumari Scores Twice As India Beat Malaysia 4-0
  4. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024: Sangita Kumari's Brace Helps India Beat Malaysia 4-0 In Opener
  5. Thailand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch THA Vs JPN Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'I've Done Nothing', Says Accused Sanjay Roy After Trial Begins In RG Kar Medic's Rape & Murder Case
  2. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Indian Oil Refinery In Vadodara; No Casualties
  3. 'LIE': TMC Alleges EC Of Becoming BJP's Wing After Delay In Action Against Sukanta Majumdar
  4. Karnataka Minister Calls HD Kumaraswamy 'Kaaliya'; Sparks Row
  5. Jharkhand Elections: JMM MLA Basant Soren Talks To Outlook About The Development of Dumka Region
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  2. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  3. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  4. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  5. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
World News
  1. COP29 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan With Challenges From Trump Win And Climate Funding |Details
  2. Japan: Struggling Leader Ishiba Re-elected As Prime Minister
  3. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  4. Over 300 Protestors Arrested, Emergency Declared In Amsterdam Following Soccer Match Violence
  5. Another Typhoon Hits Storm-Weary Philippines, Thousands Evacuated
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. 'Simply False': Kremlin Shuts Down Reports Of Trump-Putin Phone Call
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign