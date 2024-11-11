Hockey

Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: South Korea Draw 2-2 Against Japan In The Opening Fixture

Japan and South Korea in action at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Photo: X/asia_hockey
Japan came almost agonizingly close of clinching victory against three-time champions South Korea as both the teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the opening fixture of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Monday, November 11 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. (As It Happened | Streaming | Hockey News)

Japanese skipper Saki Tanaka opened the scoring with a shot that the opposition defence had no answers to. Tanaka, who was all over the pitch, led from the front as she gave the Cherry Blossoms a deserved lead.

However, the three-time champions responded of their own as Park Mihyang converted a penalty corner in the first quarter to level the scores.

All the action came in the Q3 and Q4 with Natsumi Oshima giving Japan the lead in the third quarter via a penalty corner. After a host of missed chances, the Sakuras did all in their grasp to convert this opportunity. And so they did.

Just as it was looking that Japan will walk away with victory, South Korea scored in the fourth and final quarter with minutes away from full-time.

Yujin Lee equalized to break Japanese hearts and give the three-time champions something to cheer about.

Japan's next fixture is against Thailand on Tuesday, November 12 whereas South Korea entertain India the very same day.

