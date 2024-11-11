Hockey

Japan Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: JPN Take On KOR In Bihar

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Updates: Japan and South Korea get things underway in the opening fixture of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 that will be played at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. Check all the live scores and updates from the Japan vs South Korea, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
11 November 2024
Japan national hockey team at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. X | Asian Hockey Federation
The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 tournament gets underway with Japan taking on South Korea in Bihar's Rajgir Hockey Stadium. Other teams participating are The tournament will feature top teams, including Paris Olympics silver medallists China, as well as India, Malaysia, and Thailand. Check all the live scores and updates from the Japan vs South Korea, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024, right here
JPN Vs KOR, Hockey Match Live Updates: LIVE Streaming Info

All matches of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) 2024 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Check all the details here.

JPN Vs KOR, Hockey Match Live Updates: When Does IND Play?

India kick their Women's Asian Champions Trophy sojourn under new coach Harendra Singh at 4:45 PM IST against Malaysia. Salima Tete is the new skipper of the team.

JPN Vs KOR, Hockey Match Live Updates: Teams Participating In The Tourney

1. India

2. China

3. South Korea

4. Japan

5. Malaysia

6. Thailand

JPN Vs KOR, Hockey Match Live Updates: Welcome

The Women's Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) 2024 gets underway in Bihar with the opening fixture being Japan taking on South Korea. The kick-off is 12:15 PM IST.

