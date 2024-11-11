Japan Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: JPN Take On KOR In Bihar

Japan national hockey team at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. X | Asian Hockey Federation

The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 tournament gets underway with Japan taking on South Korea in Bihar's Rajgir Hockey Stadium. Other teams participating are The tournament will feature top teams, including Paris Olympics silver medallists China, as well as India, Malaysia, and Thailand. Check all the live scores and updates from the Japan vs South Korea, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024, right here

LIVE UPDATES

11 Nov 2024, 11:52:06 am IST JPN Vs KOR, Hockey Match Live Updates: LIVE Streaming Info All matches of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) 2024 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Check all the details here.

11 Nov 2024, 11:45:44 am IST JPN Vs KOR, Hockey Match Live Updates: When Does IND Play? India kick their Women's Asian Champions Trophy sojourn under new coach Harendra Singh at 4:45 PM IST against Malaysia. Salima Tete is the new skipper of the team.

11 Nov 2024, 11:41:28 am IST JPN Vs KOR, Hockey Match Live Updates: Teams Participating In The Tourney 1. India 2. China 3. South Korea 4. Japan 5. Malaysia 6. Thailand