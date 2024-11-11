Japan Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: JPN Take On KOR In Bihar

JPN Vs KOR, Hockey Match Live Updates: LIVE Streaming Info
All matches of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) 2024 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Check all the details here.
JPN Vs KOR, Hockey Match Live Updates: When Does IND Play?
India kick their Women's Asian Champions Trophy sojourn under new coach Harendra Singh at 4:45 PM IST against Malaysia. Salima Tete is the new skipper of the team.
JPN Vs KOR, Hockey Match Live Updates: Teams Participating In The Tourney
1. India
2. China
3. South Korea
4. Japan
5. Malaysia
6. Thailand
JPN Vs KOR, Hockey Match Live Updates: Welcome
The Women's Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) 2024 gets underway in Bihar with the opening fixture being Japan taking on South Korea. The kick-off is 12:15 PM IST.