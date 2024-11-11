Hockey

Japan Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch

Here's how you can watch the Japan Vs South Korea, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match live in India

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
japan-womens-national-hockey-team-x-asian-hockey-federation
Japan National Women's Hockey Team. Photo: X | Asian Hockey Federation
info_icon

Japan will kickoff their Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 campaign against South Korea on November 11, Monday at the newly developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. (More Hockey News)

South Korea are ranked second alongside China in the competition, as the best team who are coming with a new-look squad.

Ahead of the clash Korea’s Captain Cheon Eunbi commented, “All opponents in the competition are strong so, we have to take it game by game and focus on our game. The new players in the squad are mostly younger, filled with pace and physically stronger. We are building the team with a target to do well in Rajgir and it is a good stage to test the team. It is always a pleasure to play hockey in India, we are looking forward to some intense matches."

Japan is one of the three teams to have lifted the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, with two titles to their name, alongside India. South Korea, however, holds the record for the most titles, having won the tournament three times.

India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024


When is Japan Vs South Korea 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy match?


The Japan Vs South Korea, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match will take place on Monday, November 11 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. The match begins 12:15 PM IST.

How to watch Japan Vs South Korea 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy match?

The Japan Vs South Korea, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match will be broadcast on Sony Network and DD Sports, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Vs England, 2nd T20I Toss Update: ENG Bowl First Against WI - Check Playing XIs
  2. West Indies Vs England Live Score, 2nd T20I: Archer, Mehmood Strike Early In Barbados
  3. South Africa, New Zealand Win Low Scoring Thrillers To Level Series Against India, Sri Lanka
  4. India Vs South Africa Highlights 2nd T20I: Proteas Win By 3 Wickets To Level Series 1-1, Despite Varun's Five-Fer
  5. IND Vs RSA, 2nd T20I: Tristan Stubbs' Late Magic Seals South Africa's 3-Wicket Win Over India In Gqeberha
Football News
  1. Getafe 0-1 Girona, La Liga: Herrera Header Seals Back-To-Back Wins For Visitors
  2. Mallorca 0-1 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Alvarez Secures Fourth Straight Win For Colchoneros
  3. Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal, Premier League: Gunners' Winless Run Continues At Stamford Bridge
  4. Man Utd 3-0 Leicester City: Red Devils Must Get Back To Where They Belong, Says Bruno Fernandes
  5. Tottenham 1-2 Ipswich Town: 'It's Just Down To Me,' Says Ange Postecoglou
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
  2. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  3. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
  4. Gauff Vs Zheng, WTA Finals: World No 3 Calls Chinese Rival's Play Unbelievable After Overcoming Challenge
  5. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Downs Qinwen Zheng To Become Youngest Champ In 20 Years
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  2. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  3. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India 'Trusting The Process' To Bury Ghosts Of 2024 On Home Soil
  4. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Look To Defend Title On Home Soil
  5. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Matches Rescheduled To Avoid Insect Swarms: Check New Timings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Khalistani Terrorist Arsh Dalla Linked To Nijjar, Arrested In Canada: Reports
  2. Bahraich Violence: Police Arrest Main Conspirator Shakeel Ahmed And 5 Others
  3. Who Is Sanjiv Khanna, 51st Chief Justice Of India; Set To Swear In
  4. 'Killed Baba Siddique For Anmol Bishnoi': Prime Shooter Shiva Kumar Reveals Bishnoi Gang Connection
  5. Ganga Pollution: Even 'Originating Point' Of Pious River Is Polluted By STP Discharge, Says Uttarakhand Govt
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  3. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  4. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  5. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
World News
  1. Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Suffers Massive Drone Attack; Kyiv May Cede Territory
  2. Taliban To Attend UN Climate Summit COP29 In Azerbaijan, A First Since 2021 Takeover
  3. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strike Kills 17 In Gaza, 31 In Lebanon; Qatar Halts Mediation Efforts
  4. Brampton Police Arrests SFJ Canada Coordinator In Hindu Temple Violence Case
  5. Spain: Thousands Call For Resignation Of Valencia Leader for Bungling Flood Response
Latest Stories
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. J&K: 1 Jawan Killed In Kishtwar Encounter; Gunfight Rattles Zabarwan Forest
  3. Assembly Elections 2024: Jharkhand Gets Poll-Ready; BJP, Congress Release Manifestos For Maharashtra
  4. Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code Soon | What We Know About UCC
  5. Day In Pics: November 10, 2024
  6. CK Nayudu Trophy: Haryana's Yashvardhan Dalal Scripts History With Unbeaten 428
  7. Daily Horoscope, November 10, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign