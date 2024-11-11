Japan Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch

Ahead of the clash Korea’s Captain Cheon Eunbi commented, “All opponents in the competition are strong so, we have to take it game by game and focus on our game. The new players in the squad are mostly younger, filled with pace and physically stronger. We are building the team with a target to do well in Rajgir and it is a good stage to test the team. It is always a pleasure to play hockey in India, we are looking forward to some intense matches."