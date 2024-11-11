Japan Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch

Japan will kickoff their Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 campaign against South Korea on November 11, Monday at the newly developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. (More Hockey News)
South Korea are ranked second alongside China in the competition, as the best team who are coming with a new-look squad.
Ahead of the clash Korea’s Captain Cheon Eunbi commented, “All opponents in the competition are strong so, we have to take it game by game and focus on our game. The new players in the squad are mostly younger, filled with pace and physically stronger. We are building the team with a target to do well in Rajgir and it is a good stage to test the team. It is always a pleasure to play hockey in India, we are looking forward to some intense matches."
Japan is one of the three teams to have lifted the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, with two titles to their name, alongside India. South Korea, however, holds the record for the most titles, having won the tournament three times.
India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
When is Japan Vs South Korea 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy match?
The Japan Vs South Korea, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match will take place on Monday, November 11 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. The match begins 12:15 PM IST.
How to watch Japan Vs South Korea 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy match?
The Japan Vs South Korea, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match will be broadcast on Sony Network and DD Sports, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.