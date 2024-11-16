China Vs Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch

China will aim to bounce back after a 3-0 crushing by India when they face Korea in the last group stage match of both the teams at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. (More Hockey News)
Paris Olympics silver medallist China were given their first loss of the tournament by India on Saturday. Before that the Chinese women had defeated Thailand and Malaysia by big margins and Japan in a close game.
China have already qualified for the semi-finals but their opponent Korea's fate is still hanging in balance. If they manage to beat China, the Koreans will confirm their place in the semifinals. A loss could also suffice provided Malaysia are beaten by Thailand earlier in the day.
Check how you can watch the Korea vs China, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 here.
The China Vs Korea, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.