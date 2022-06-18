Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
After making his T20 debut in 2006, Dinesh Karthik scored his maiden fifty in the shortest format of the game in Rajkot on Friday against South Africa. Karthik scored 27-ball 55.

Hardik Pandya Calls Dinesh Karthik ‘An Inspiration’ After Latter’s Rajkot Heroics Vs South Africa
Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik (R) stitched a crucial 65-run stand against South Africa in Rajkot. BCCI

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 3:24 pm

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has expressed his admiration for Dinesh Karthik, saying his resurrection from obscurity is an inspiration for many in and outside the team. The veteran wicketkeeper smashed his maiden T20 fifty to help the hosts secure an 82-run victory over South Africa in the fourth T20 in Rajkot on Friday. 

During a chat with Karthik, the video of which has been uploaded by the BCCI on its website, Hardik recalled his past conversations with the seasoned campaigner, who is going through a dream run with the bat.

“I need to tell you this, genuinely I want to tell you this, you have given a lot of inspiration to many guys in their life. I remember the conversation you were having when you were not in the scheme of things, a lot of people counted you out,” Hardik told Karthik during the chat.

India were struggling at 81/4 in the 13th over when stand-in skipper Pant was dismissed for 17. It brought Karthik and Hardik together and the pair revived the Indian innings with a brisk partnership of 65 runs.

“I remember those conversations. You told me then that my goal is to play for India again and the goal is to play this World Cup, I am going to give it my everything, and seeing you achieve that is very inspirational.

“A lot of people are going to learn new things. Well done my brother, very proud of you,” Hardik added. Karthik smashed nine fours and two sixes in his entertaining 55-run knock, Hardik made 46 off 31 balls to prop up the India innings.

The series decider will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

