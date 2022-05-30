French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Sets Up Quarter-final Clash With Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal got through a serious test in the French Open’s fourth round by edging Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a record 59th matchup against rival Novak Djokovic. (More Tennis News)

Sunday’s thriller in Court Philippe Chatrier was only the third five-setter Nadal ever has played at Roland Garros, where he has won 13 of his record 21 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal is 3-0 in those contests that go the distance, part of his overall 109-3 mark at the clay-court tournament.

Two of those three career defeats in Paris came against Djokovic, owner of 20 major titles and two at the French Open. Last year, Djokovic beat Nadal in the semifinals en route to the trophy.

Djokovic leads their overall series 30-28. No other two men have played each other as many times in the professional era of tennis.

Alexander Zverev Beats Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Third-seeded Alexander Zverev is into his fourth quarterfinal at Roland Garros thanks to a 7-6 (11), 7-5, 6-3 win against 131st-ranked qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Zverev lost in the semifinals a year ago at the French Open.

His best Grand Slam showing was as a finalist at the 2020 U.S. Open.

The 25-year-old German will play No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 21 Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals.