Monday, May 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Sets Up Quarter-final Clash With Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal earned a hard-fought victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of French Open on Sunday.

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Sets Up Quarter-final Clash With Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal clenches his fist after scoring a point against Felix Auger-Aliassime at French Open 2022 on May 29. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 May 2022 1:06 am

Rafael Nadal got through a serious test in the French Open’s fourth round by edging Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a record 59th matchup against rival Novak Djokovic. (More Tennis News)

Sunday’s thriller in Court Philippe Chatrier was only the third five-setter Nadal ever has played at Roland Garros, where he has won 13 of his record 21 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal is 3-0 in those contests that go the distance, part of his overall 109-3 mark at the clay-court tournament.

Related stories

French Open 2022: Coco Gauff, Leylah Fernandez Enter Quarter-finals

French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Enters Record 16th Quarter-final In Paris

French Open 2022: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Not Distracted By 31-Match Winning Streak

Two of those three career defeats in Paris came against Djokovic, owner of 20 major titles and two at the French Open. Last year, Djokovic beat Nadal in the semifinals en route to the trophy.

Djokovic leads their overall series 30-28. No other two men have played each other as many times in the professional era of tennis.

Alexander Zverev Beats Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Third-seeded Alexander Zverev is into his fourth quarterfinal at Roland Garros thanks to a 7-6 (11), 7-5, 6-3 win against 131st-ranked qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Zverev lost in the semifinals a year ago at the French Open.

His best Grand Slam showing was as a finalist at the 2020 U.S. Open.

The 25-year-old German will play No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 21 Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

Tags

Sports Tennis French Open 2022 Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Felix Auger-Aliassime Alexander Zverev Roland Garros
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read