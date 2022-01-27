Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Formula 1 Announces Seven-Year Contract Extension With Singapore Grand Prix

This will see F1 racing continue at the Marina Bay street circuit until 2028. The contract was agreed with the Singapore GP and Singapore's tourism board.

Formula 1 Announces Seven-Year Contract Extension With Singapore Grand Prix
The 2022 Singapore Grand Prix is slated to take place on October 2. - Twitter/@F1

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 8:31 pm

Formula One signed a seven-year contract extension on Thursday with the Singapore Grand Prix. (More Sports News)

F1 said in a statement that a deal to continue racing at the Marina Bay street circuit until 2028 was agreed with the Singapore GP and Singapore's tourism board.

Singapore held F1's first night race in 2008 and the venue has proved popular with fans from around the world. The past two editions of the race were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's race is scheduled for October 2 with the Japanese GP to be held the following week.

"Singapore holds a special place on the F1 calendar, and this extension is part of our long-term commitment to continue to grow the sport in Asia," F1 president Stefano Domenicali said.

The 23-race season begins on March 20 at the Bahrain GP.

Tags

Sports F1 Formula One Singapore Grand Prix
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Did You Know Mohammad Rizwan, ICC T20I Player 2021, Wanted To Quit Shortest Format?

Did You Know Mohammad Rizwan, ICC T20I Player 2021, Wanted To Quit Shortest Format?

Tamim Iqbal To Skip T20I Cricket For Next 6 Months; Likely To Miss T20 World Cup 2022

Women's Asian Cup 2022: Myanmar Squander Lead, Settle For 2-2 Draw Vs Vietnam

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Ghana Fires Coach Milovan Rajevac Following Early Exit

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Look To Stay In Race For Top Spot With FC Goa Clash

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis