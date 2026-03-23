Zinedine Zidane To Become France Head Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026: Report

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the French Football Federation to take charge of the France national team after Didier Deschamps’ 14‑year tenure ends following the FIFA World Cup 2026

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Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Zinedine Zidane To Become France Head Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026: Report
FIle photo of Zinedine Zidane. | Photo File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Zinedine Zidane reportedly has verbal agreement with the FFF to become France head coach after FIFA World Cup 2026

  • Didier Deschamps to step down after 14 years in charge, having led Les Bleus to World Cup and Nations League glory

  • As Real Madrid coach, Zidane won three consecutive Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to take over as head coach of the France national team after the FIFA World Cup 2026. According to an ESPN report, a verbal agreement has been reached between the former Real Madrid manager and the French Football Federation (FFF).

The upcoming World Cup will mark the end of Didier Deschamps’ long tenure, with the current France boss expected to step down after 14 years in charge. As head coach, Deschamps led Les Bleus to the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2021 UEFA Nations League.

FFF president Philippe Diallo hinted at the succession plan in an interview with Le Figaro, saying, “I know who it is.”

Zidane’s Wait For France Role

Ever since ending his second spell at Real Madrid in 2021, Zidane has been linked with the France job. As per the ESPN report, he was waiting for Deschamps – his teammate from the 1998 World Cup-winning squad – to step down. This will happen once France have completed their World Cup 2026 campaign.

Details about Zidane’s backroom staff are yet to be resolved, the report said.

Zidane, considered one of the finest footballers of all time, has also been extremely successful since transitioning into a coaching career. He became the head coach of Real Madrid in 2016 after being promoted from the reserve side.

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He won three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles with Los Blancos, along with two FIFA Club World Cups and UEFA Super Cups. He also lifted the 2016-17 La Liga title. After temporarily leaving in 2018, he returned soon after, winning La Liga once more.

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