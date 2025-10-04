Wrexham 1-1 Birmingham: Roberts Ensures Spoils Shared In Hollywood Derby - EFL Championship Data Debrief

Wrexham and Birmingham City settled for a 1-1 draw at the Racecourse Ground, with Patrick Roberts cancelling out George Dobson's opener. Read the EFL Championship match report

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wrexham Vs Birmingham City Match Report EFL Championship 2025-26 Matchday 9
Birmingham City's goalscorer Patrick Roberts in action.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Wrexham are owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

  • Birmingham were taken over in 2023 by a consortium that includes NFL legend Tom Brady

  • Wrexham are now unbeaten in four Championship matches, their best run since 1982

Wrexham's wait for a first Championship home win of the season goes on after Patrick Roberts earned a 1-1 draw for Birmingham City on Friday.

A strong first half for the hosts made it look like they could change that run, but there was nothing to split the two newly promoted sides in the end.

Wrexham took the lead after just 13 minutes, with George Dobson well-placed on a corner to send Max Cleworth's flick on past James Beadle from close range, though the goalkeeper may feel he should have done better.

Lewis O'Brien then had a golden opportunity to double their lead five minutes later after pouncing on a poor backpass from Marc Leonard, but his low shot was comfortably smothered by Beadle.

Demarai Gray was Birmingham's bright spark in the first half as he saw a dipping shot saved by Arthur Okonkwo. Shortly before the break, the space then opened up for him after a defender stumbled, but he curled his effort onto the roof of the net.

Birmingham took just 20 seconds to find their equaliser in the second half, though; Jay Stansfield threaded it through for Patrick Roberts, who guided a low finish into the bottom-right corner.

Related Content
Related Content

A sweeping counter almost resulted in a winner for Wrexham, but Issa Kabore overhit his cross to Nathan Broadhead before Kieffer Moore blasted a half-volley well wide.

And an offside flag cut Kyogo Furuhashi's celebrations short at the other end in the 84th minute after he had rifled a shot over Okonkwo into the roof of the net.

Data Debrief: Birmingham end wait for away goal

Having started strongly on the road with a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham had since lost three in a row without scoring.

But Roberts ensured that run ended, netting his first league goal since December 2024 against Bristol City.

Wrexham are now unbeaten in their last four Championship matches (W1 D3), enjoying their first such run in the second tier since February-April 1982 (a run of eight).

They will still be disappointed not to have that first home win, though, especially after accumulating 1.74 expected goals (xG) – 12 shots – to Birmingham's 1.36 xG – eight attempts.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Siraj’s Fiery Yorker Traps Greaves LBW As IND Edge Closer To Win

  2. New Zealand Vs Australia Cricket LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Daryl Mitchell Goes For 9 | NZ 77-4 (10)

  3. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. India Vs West Indies 1st Test: Shubman Gill Makes Bold Declaration - Check State Of Play In Ahmedabad

  5. Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: NEP-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  2. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  3. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  4. Day In Pics: October 03, 2025

  5. BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Flag-Bearer of Anti-India Forces' Over Colombia Remarks

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

  5. Kantara Chapter 1: Prabhas, Yash, Jr NTR And Others Hail Rishab Shetty Starrer; Call It 'Masterpiece'

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  2. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  3. Trump Gives Hamas Ultimatum on Gaza Ceasefire Plan: 'Last Chance Before All Hell Breaks Loose'

  4. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  5. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra