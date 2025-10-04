Wrexham are owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
Birmingham were taken over in 2023 by a consortium that includes NFL legend Tom Brady
Wrexham are now unbeaten in four Championship matches, their best run since 1982
Wrexham's wait for a first Championship home win of the season goes on after Patrick Roberts earned a 1-1 draw for Birmingham City on Friday.
A strong first half for the hosts made it look like they could change that run, but there was nothing to split the two newly promoted sides in the end.
Wrexham took the lead after just 13 minutes, with George Dobson well-placed on a corner to send Max Cleworth's flick on past James Beadle from close range, though the goalkeeper may feel he should have done better.
Lewis O'Brien then had a golden opportunity to double their lead five minutes later after pouncing on a poor backpass from Marc Leonard, but his low shot was comfortably smothered by Beadle.
Demarai Gray was Birmingham's bright spark in the first half as he saw a dipping shot saved by Arthur Okonkwo. Shortly before the break, the space then opened up for him after a defender stumbled, but he curled his effort onto the roof of the net.
Birmingham took just 20 seconds to find their equaliser in the second half, though; Jay Stansfield threaded it through for Patrick Roberts, who guided a low finish into the bottom-right corner.
A sweeping counter almost resulted in a winner for Wrexham, but Issa Kabore overhit his cross to Nathan Broadhead before Kieffer Moore blasted a half-volley well wide.
And an offside flag cut Kyogo Furuhashi's celebrations short at the other end in the 84th minute after he had rifled a shot over Okonkwo into the roof of the net.
Data Debrief: Birmingham end wait for away goal
Having started strongly on the road with a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham had since lost three in a row without scoring.
But Roberts ensured that run ended, netting his first league goal since December 2024 against Bristol City.
Wrexham are now unbeaten in their last four Championship matches (W1 D3), enjoying their first such run in the second tier since February-April 1982 (a run of eight).
They will still be disappointed not to have that first home win, though, especially after accumulating 1.74 expected goals (xG) – 12 shots – to Birmingham's 1.36 xG – eight attempts.