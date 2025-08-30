Wolves Vs Everton Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixture

Wolves Vs Everton Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: Catch all the details of when and where to watch this Matchday 3 encounter at Molineux Stadium live on TV and online in India.

Wolves Vs Everton Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch
Wolves Vs Everton Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: The Toffees beat Brighton in their previous outing.
  • Wolves face Everton at Molineux after mixed starts to the season

  • Wolves beat West Ham in the cup, while Everton strung back-to-back wins after an opening loss

  • Everton lead overall head-to-head, but Wolves edge the Premier League record with both sides level on goals

Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Everton in the third round of the English Premier League 2025-26 at Molineux Stadium on Saturday (August 30, 2025). Watch the Wolves vs Everton EPL football match today.

Wolves, managed by Vitor Pereira, come into this fixture with a mixed start to the season. After heavy defeats to Manchester City and Bournemouth, they found some rhythm midweek with a 3-2 win over West Ham in the EFL Cup.

David Moyes's Everton bounced back from an opening loss at Leeds with consecutive wins over Brighton in the league and Mansfield in the cup.

Last season, Wolves finished 16th, avoiding relegation after a strong second half under Pereira. The Toffees ended 13th, stabilising after Moyes returned mid-season. Their best Premier League finish remains fourth, on three occasions, and most recently in the 2004-05 season, while Wolves’ highest since their return in 2018 was seventh in both 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Vs Everton: Head-To-Head Record

Everton enjoy a 64-51 head-to-head lead over Wolverhampton with 29 draws, since their first meeting in January 1889.

Last season, Everton beat Wolves 4-0 at Goodison Park, then played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture. In 22 Premier League meetings, Wolves lead Everton 8-7. But, interestingly, both teams have scored 27 goals each.

Wolves Vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming

When to watch Wolves vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 match?

The Wolves vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, 30 August at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Wolves vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 match?

In India, Premier League matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select HD 1, while live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Viewers will need a paid subscription to access the streaming service.

