Wolves Vs Brighton Preview, Premier League: Prediction, Head-To-Head, Players To Watch Out For

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton have done well to navigate a tricky start to the season, securing impressive wins against Chelsea and Manchester City, while they sit 10th in the Premier League

Wolves Vs Brighton
Wolves forward Jhon Arias
  • Brighton travel to Wolves as the hosts search for their first win of the season

  • Seagulls downed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their last PL fixture

  • Wolves earned a draw away at Spurs

Jhon Arias insisted his “best version is coming” after enduring a slow start to life in the Premier League with Wolves.

The Colombian international signed a four-year deal at Molineux after joining from Brazilian side Fluminense last summer.

Arias is yet to register a goal involvement in six matches in the English top-flight, but showed promising signs in Wolves' 1-1 draw with Tottenham and EFL Cup win over Everton.

Ahead of Wolves' final match before the October international break, a home fixture against Brighton, Arias believes his game is heading in the right direction under Vitor Pereira.

“It's different. Different intensity, the duels, I think it is very different,” Arias told the official Wolves website.

“The weather is different. So, for me, I know it’s normal, the adaptation to this league, to this country, the language, but I feel better and I am going the correct way.

“I feel better with the team, with the ideas of the coach. I think my best version is coming and it’s important for me.

“I think in the last week, I feel I’m playing better with my teammates, with the league. It’s a different league, so I’m still working to be better, for better performances, and to help my team.”

Brighton have, though, found wins harder to come by against teams not competing in Europe, such as Bournemouth, Everton and Fulham.

“I think there’s a long answer I could give but, to make it short, of course you can overanalyse these kind of results,” said Hurzeler.

“There’s also a little bit of truth so we have to face both parts. We know that we have to have a different approach.

“We know that on Sunday we have to play with the same intensity as we played last week. It starts in the head and with the mindset - how you approach, how you prepare.

“I wouldn't say that it's a habit that we're not able to beat these teams, but for sure we have to do better in the future. And there are several ways to find a solution to do that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves – Jhon Arias

Arias was Wolves’ biggest threat during their impressive display at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last time out.

He created three chances, more than any other player, while also completing the most passes for his team (50) and registering the most shots (two).

Brighton – Danny Welbeck

Last time out against Chelsea, Brighton forward Welbeck scored in his 17th different Premier League campaign, with only four players netting in more (Ryan Giggs 21, Paul Scholes 19, Frank Lampard 18, James Milner 18).

Meanwhile, his six goals against Wolves are his joint-most against an opponent in the competition.

MATCH PREDICTION: BRIGHTON WIN

Brighton have won each of their last four league visits to Wolves; the only sides the Seagulls have ever won five or more successive away games against in their league history are Grimsby Town (five from 1985 to 1992) and Wolves themselves (six from 1979 to 1991).

Only against West Ham (31) have Brighton scored more Premier League goals than they have against Wolves (27), with their average of 1.9 goals per game against Wolves their joint-best of any opponent they’ve faced more than twice in the competition.

However, Brighton have kept just one clean sheet in their last 18 Premier League games, with that coming in a 2-0 win at Wolves in May. Indeed, the Seagulls are one of just four teams without a clean sheet so far this term, along with Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

Wolves, meanwhile, are winless in their last 10 Premier League games (D2 L8), with a 94th-minute Joao Palhinha strike denying them their first win of the season last time out against Spurs.

Pereira’s side have lost their first three home Premier League matches this season; they could be the first side in top-flight history to lose their opening four at home in consecutive seasons, having done so in 2024-25.

Hurzeler may find it difficult to predict Wolves’ lineup as the hosts have made more changes to their starting 11 than any other side in the Premier League this season (24). They made nine changes in their last match against Spurs, the earliest into a season a team has made at least nine alterations to their starting XI.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Wolves – 27.1%

Draw – 23.9%

Brighton – 49%

