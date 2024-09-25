Football

Wolves' Defender Yerson Mosquera Set To Miss Rest Of Season With ACL Injury

The defender was stretchered off in the 82nd minute of their 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa after twisting his knee following a challenge from Morgan Rodgers

Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera was stretchered off against Aston Villa
Yerson Mosquera is expected to miss the rest of the 2024-25 season for Wolves with a serious knee injury. (More Football News)

Mosquera has since undergone scans, with Wolves revealing that he has suffered injuries to the medial collateral ligament (MCL) and the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Wolves' head of high performance, Phil Hayward, said in a statement: "We will be visiting specialists in the coming days to finalise the plan for surgery; this will take place in the next two weeks.

"Clearly, there is a long recovery period ahead for Yerson, and the club will be providing all the support he needs to ensure a successful rehabilitation and a return to competition in due course.

"Timescales are difficult to state prior to surgery, but it is highly unlikely he will feature again this season."

The Colombian, who spent last season on loan at Villarreal, has started all five of Wolves' Premier League games so far this campaign, with only Mario Lemina (449) playing more than his 442 minutes.

In the top-flight, he has made the joint-most interceptions for Wolves (10) and has won possession 24 times, a team-high, while he has won 29 duels, the second-best tally in the squad behind Lemina (32).

It is a huge blow for Wolves, who have claimed just one point so far this season and currently sit bottom of the table, while only in 2003-04 (first seven) and 2019-20 (first six) have they gone longer without victory from the start of a campaign in the competition.

Wolves' next match is against Liverpool at home on Saturday. 

