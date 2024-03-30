Football

Will Lionel Messi Play Next Inter Miami Match? Latest Injury Update Of Argentine Superstar

Football legend Lionel Messi has not played for Inter Miami since March 13, when he left a 3-1 win over Nashville just a few minutes into the second half because of discomfort in his right hamstring. The 36-year-old also missed Argentina's exhibitions against El Salvador and Costa Rica

Associated Press
Updated on:
File
Lionel Messi will have played in nine of 19 Major League Soccer matches since joining Inter Miami last summer. Photo: File
Lionel Messi's hamstring injury will keep him sidelined for Inter Miami's home game against New York City FC on Saturday, but he could return for the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final first leg against Mexico's Monterrey on April 3. (More Football News)

After missing on Saturday, Messi will have played in nine of 19 MLS matches since joining Miami last summer.

"He is working with the physios," Miami coach Javier Morales said on Friday, "but he won't be available because we are doing all we can to get him ready for next Wednesday. There is a possibility he will play in that game — that is what we are working for."

Messi has not played for Miami since March 13, when he left a 3-1 win over Nashville just a few minutes into the second half because of discomfort in his right hamstring.

The 36-year-old also missed Argentina's exhibitions this month against El Salvador and Costa Rica.

Miami has won all five matches that Messi has played in this season but has lost two of three without him, including a 4-0 defeat at New York last Saturday.

