Sports

Friendlies: Lionel Messi-Less Argentina Beat El Salvador 3-0 - In Pics

No Lionel Messi, no problem. Argentina brushed off the absence of their captain and star player with an easy win. The 2022 FIFA World Cup-winners comfortably defeated El Salvador 3-0 in their first match of 2024, an international friendly, courtesy goals from Cristian Romero, Enzo Fernandez and Giovani Lo Celso. Argentina took the lead in the 16th minute with a strong header from Romero. Three minutes before the end of first half, Fernandes doubled the lead with a strike from close range. Lo Celso scored the third and final goal of the match seven minutes into the second half. The world champion side will next take on Costa Rica in Los Angeles.