Friendlies: Lionel Messi-Less Argentina Beat El Salvador 3-0 - In Pics

El Salvador's Mario Gonzalez, center, cannot block a goal by Argentina's Enzo Fernandez during the first half of a friendly soccer match in Philadelphia.
Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso, right, and El Salvador's Bryan Tamacas battle for the ball during the first half of a friendly soccer match in Philadelphia.
Argentina's Nicolas Gonzalez, left, collides with El Salvador's Bryan Tamacas during the first half of a friendly soccer match in Philadelphia.
Argentina's Alejandro Garnacho, right, takes a shot against El Salvador' Jorge Cruz during the second half of a friendly soccer match in Philadelphia.
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez, left, and El Salvador's Mario Gonzalez chase a shot during the second half of a friendly soccer match in Philadelphia.
Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of a friendly soccer match against El Salvador in Philadelphia.
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi, left, and El Salvador's Darwin Ceren battle for the ball during the second half of a friendly in Philadelphia.
El Salvador's Mario Gonzales, left, punches the ball away from Argentina's Nehuen Perez during the first half of a friendly soccer match in Philadelphia.
Argentina's Cristian Romero reacts after scoring a goal during the first half of a friendly soccer match against El Salvador in Philadelphia.