Sports

Friendlies: Lionel Messi-Less Argentina Beat El Salvador 3-0 - In Pics

No Lionel Messi, no problem. Argentina brushed off the absence of their captain and star player with an easy win. The 2022 FIFA World Cup-winners comfortably defeated El Salvador 3-0 in their first match of 2024, an international friendly, courtesy goals from Cristian Romero, Enzo Fernandez and Giovani Lo Celso. Argentina took the lead in the 16th minute with a strong header from Romero. Three minutes before the end of first half, Fernandes doubled the lead with a strike from close range. Lo Celso scored the third and final goal of the match seven minutes into the second half. The world champion side will next take on Costa Rica in Los Angeles.

P
Photo Webdesk
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
International Friendlies: Argentina vs El Salvador | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum

El Salvador's Mario Gonzalez, center, cannot block a goal by Argentina's Enzo Fernandez during the first half of a friendly soccer match in Philadelphia.

1/8
International%20Friendlies%3A%20Argentina%20vs%20El%20Salvador
International Friendlies: Argentina vs El Salvador | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso, right, and El Salvador's Bryan Tamacas battle for the ball during the first half of a friendly soccer match in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

2/8
International%20Friendlies%3A%20Argentina%20vs%20El%20Salvador
International Friendlies: Argentina vs El Salvador | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Argentina's Nicolas Gonzalez, left, collides with El Salvador's Bryan Tamacas during the first half of a friendly soccer match in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

3/8
International%20Friendlies%3A%20Argentina%20vs%20El%20Salvador
International Friendlies: Argentina vs El Salvador | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Argentina's Alejandro Garnacho, right, takes a shot against El Salvador' Jorge Cruz during the second half of a friendly soccer match in Philadelphia.

4/8
International%20Friendlies%3A%20Argentina%20vs%20El%20Salvador
International Friendlies: Argentina vs El Salvador | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez, left, and El Salvador's Mario Gonzalez chase a shot during the second half of a friendly soccer match in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

5/8
International%20Friendlies%3A%20Argentina%20vs%20El%20Salvador
International Friendlies: Argentina vs El Salvador | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of a friendly soccer match against El Salvador in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

6/8
International%20Friendlies%3A%20Argentina%20vs%20El%20Salvador
International Friendlies: Argentina vs El Salvador | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi, left, and El Salvador's Darwin Ceren battle for the ball during the second half of a friendly in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

7/8
International%20Friendlies%3A%20Argentina%20vs%20El%20Salvador
International Friendlies: Argentina vs El Salvador | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

El Salvador's Mario Gonzales, left, punches the ball away from Argentina's Nehuen Perez during the first half of a friendly soccer match in Philadelphia.

8/8
International%20Friendlies%3A%20Argentina%20vs%20El%20Salvador
International Friendlies: Argentina vs El Salvador | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Argentina's Cristian Romero reacts after scoring a goal during the first half of a friendly soccer match against El Salvador in Philadelphia.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads