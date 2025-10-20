Who's Joaquin Panichelli? Strasbourg Forward Who Is Taking French Ligue 1 By Storm

Joaquin Panichelli, Strasbourg's 23-year-old centre-forward, has impressed in this season's Ligue 1 with seven goals, earning accolades from coach Liam Rosenior

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Who is Joaquin Panichelli Strasbourg forward French ligue 1 2025-26
PSG's Lucas Beraldo, left, and Strasbourg's Joaquin Panichelli challenge for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Strasbourg, in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Summary
  • Joaquin Panichelli scored seven goals in eight Ligue 1 matches

  • He drew acclaim from Liam Rosenior for his exceptional performances

  • Strasbourg sit third in Ligue 1, two points behind leaders Marseille

  • Panichelli's brace helped secure a draw against PSG in a thrilling match

With Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele sidelined by injury, the French league has found a new sensation. Joaquin Panichelli, a largely unknown centre-forward before his transfer from Spanish side Deportivo Alaves this summer, now spearheads Strasbourg's youthful side.

Coach Liam Rosenior's team has started their Ligue 1 season strongly, with the 23-year-old scoring seven goals in eight league games, placing Strasbourg third and just two points behind leaders Marseille, demonstrating his talent.

Rapid Impact In French Football

Before his summer transfer from Deportivo Alaves, many did not know Joaquin Panichelli in the French shores. Yet, the athletic striker has quickly made his presence felt in Ligue 1. Panichelli now stands as the league's leading scorer, netting a goal every 89 minutes.

The Argentine player has appeared in all eight of Strasbourg's Ligue 1 fixtures, starting seven and coming on as a substitute once. Equally comfortable upfront on his own or alongside Emanuel Emegha, Panichelli is the first Strasbourg player to score seven goals in their opening eight matches since Casimir Koza achieved this feat during the 1962-63 season.

Brace Draws Coach's Acclaim

Panichelli demonstrated his capabilities on Friday by scoring two goals in a 3-3 draw against European champions Paris Saint-Germain. Earlier, he had also netted twice in Strasbourg's dominant 5-0 victory over Angers before the international break.

In the match against PSG, he first levelled the score with a towering header, beating Illya Zabarnyi, and then extended Strasbourg's lead just after half-time with a composed finish.

Coach Rosenior commended Panichelli’s performance. "The header is one of the best headers I’ve seen live," he said. "His performance as a centre-forward tonight was one of the best centre-forward performances I’ve seen live. His goals, the way he took them, were incredible, he led the line incredibly."

Panichelli's Career So Far

Joaquin Panichelli's arrival coincided with a wide-ranging rebuilding initiative undertaken by coach Rosenior at the Alsatian club. Chelsea's ownership group, BlueCo, acquired the club in 2023.

Panichelli, the son of a former footballer, honed his skills in Argentina, though he did not leave a lasting impression at River Plate. His move to Alaves saw his progress hindered by an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

After recovering, he joined Mirandes, a Spanish second-division club, on loan. There, he scored over 20 goals and provided eight assists, establishing himself as a formidable finisher. He registered an immediate impact at Strasbourg, scoring on his debut this season, where his contract extends until 2030.

Panichelli's dedication is evident to his current coach. "It does not surprise me because what he does every day in training is he maximises himself," Rosenior remarked. "He works so hard, he is a joy to work with."

"He has an unbelievable mentality. His dad was in football and he understands what you need to win. He has brought a real winning mentality to this group," he added.

(With AP Inputs)

