West Ham Vs Manchester United, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Erik ten Hag's under-fire side then squandered a 1-0 lead in a 1-1 Europa League draw with Fenerbahce on Thursday, however, leaving goalkeeper Andre Onana frustrated

Tomas Soucek acknowledges West Ham's fans after the Tottenham match
Tomas Soucek says West Ham's mentality must improve after they were trounced by Tottenham last week, ahead of Sunday's headline clash with Manchester United. (More Football News)

West Ham have taken eight points from as many Premier League games under Julen Lopetegui, but the low point of the Spaniard's reign to date came at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week.

The Hammers shipped three goals in the space of eight second-half minutes in a 4-1 defeat, and Soucek has revealed stern words were required in the dressing room after that match.

"It's very frustrating, and we're all angry," Soucek said. "We said in the dressing room that this cannot happen because it's a derby for us, for the fans, and it's a massive game. 

"We also said this is only one result, and we have the whole week to overcome this setback and make sure we're ready for the game against Manchester United.

"We went in with a draw at half-time, but in the second half we were not good enough for an eight-minute spell and conceded three goals in that space of time. That killed the game. 

"We spoke about mentality after the game and if we concede a goal, we can't concede again like we did."

Opponents United are only three points better off than Sunday's hosts, having fought back from 1-0 down to beat Brentford 2-1 in their last league match.

Erik ten Hag's under-fire side then squandered a 1-0 lead in a 1-1 Europa League draw with Fenerbahce on Thursday, however, leaving goalkeeper Andre Onana frustrated. 

"It was a big disappointment for me and the fans, for the club, as a Manchester United player you have an obligation to try to win," Onana told TNT Sports.

"We didn't win, but at least we didn't lose. We're not happy of course, but we move on, take responsibility and go again.

"We had more control than them in the second half and more chances. We conceded an early goal in the second half, we had to show character and I think that is what we did.

"We didn't win but I thought we were better."

PLAYERS TO WATCH 

West Ham – Jarrod Bowen

West Ham will be without the suspended Mohammed Kudus after his red card at Spurs, but they have not lost any of their five games without the Ghanian since his Premier League debut last season (two wins, three draws).

Bowen is one of three other West Ham players to match Kudus' return of two league goals this term, also creating a team-high 20 chances in 2024-25.

Manchester United – Alejandro Garnacho 

Garnacho has scored 12 goals for Manchester United in the Premier League. 

Only eight non-British players have ever scored more in the competition before turning 21, with the only player to do so for the Red Devils being Cristiano Ronaldo (14).

MATCH PREDICTION – DRAW

West Ham have won their last two Premier League home games against United without conceding – they have never kept three consecutive home clean sheets against the Red Devils in their league history.

They last managed three straight home league wins against the Red Devils, meanwhile, between 1974 and 1977 (a run of four).

Indeed, United have suffered more Premier League defeats in eight trips to the London Stadium (four – three wins, one draw) than they did in 20 trips to the Boleyn Ground (eight wins, nine draws, three defeats).

Despite their struggles, United have kept three straight clean sheets on the road in the Premier League. They last recorded four successive shutouts on the road in July 2020.

Their last two road trips, however, have been goalless draws at Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. Given their attacking shortcomings, another draw would be no surprise.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

West Ham – 34.6%

Manchester United – 40.3%

Draw – 25.1%

