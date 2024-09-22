West Brom 1-0 Plymouth, EFL Championship: The Baggies Return To Top After Nervy Win

West Brom went back to the top of the Championship with a 1-0 victory over Wayne Rooney’s struggling Plymouth Argyle. (More Football News)
The Baggies were made to wait until the 62nd minute before opening the scoring through Josh Maja, and it was a goal that came against the run of play.
Plymouth had started the second half better, but were unable to make their chances count before Maja's tap-in ultimately settled it.
The victory is a fifth in six matches and fourth in a row for Carlos Corberan’s side, who reclaimed first place from Sunderland and have opened a three-point gap to third-placed Burnley. Plymouth, meanwhile, are 20th and just one point above the relegation zone.
Elsewhere, Leeds United moved into the top six following a 2-0 win away to 10-man Cardiff City, who are bottom of the table.
Defender Joel Bagan was sent off for the hosts after 23 minutes after he was adjudged to have been the last man after a challenge on Willy Gnonto.
It got even worse for Cardiff seven minutes later as Largie Ramazani scored his first Leeds goal.
Cardiff goalkeeper Jak Alnwick saved Pascal Struijk's second-half penalty, but an effort from former Swansea City striker Joel Piroe on 87 minutes wrapped up the points for Daniel Farke's side. Cardiff boss Erol Bulut, meanwhile, looks under increasing pressure.
Burnley snatched a 94th-minute winner at home to Portsmouth, having initially gone a goal down.
Callum Lang's first-half goal had Pompey ahead at half-time, but Jeremy Sarmiento equalised in the second period before Brownhill nicked a winner, leaving the Clarets third and Portsmouth second-bottom.
And Sheffield United are up to fourth after a 1-0 win over Derby County at Bramall Lane.
The Blades got the winner after 53 minutes through Gus Hamer, with Derby dropping to ninth on nine points from six matches.