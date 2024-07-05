Venezuela steamrolled through the group stage of the 2024 Copa America and are set to take on Canada in the quarterfinals on Saturday, July 6th (IST) at AT&T Stadium. (More Football News)
La Vinotinto (Venezuela) started strong with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Ecuador before edging out Mexico 1-0 in their second match. They'll look to continue their winning streak against Canada.
Despite facing quarterfinal heartbreak in two of the past three Copa Americas editions, Venezuela approaches their 2024 clash against Canada with optimism.
Having dominated the group stage, La Vinotinto will be hungry to rewrite their recent history and advance further in the tournament.
On the other hand, Copa America debutants Canada defied expectations. After a tough opening defeat to champions Argentina, they became dramatic late winner against Peru.
Then continued with dominance as they held Chile to a scoreless draw in their final group match, securing a well-deserved second place in Group A.
Now, on the big stage of the knockout rounds, Canada aim to cause an upset against Venezuela on Saturday.
Venezuela vs Canada: Head To Head Record
Matches: 2
Venezuela: 0
Canada: 0
Draws: 2
Here is how you can watch Venezuela Vs Canada, Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in India and other parts of the world:
When to watch Venezuela Vs Canada, Copa America 2024 quarterfinal game in India?
The Venezuela vs Canada, Copa America 2024 quarterfinal game will be played on Saturday, July 6 at AT&T Stadium at 6:30am IST.
Where to watch Venezuela Vs Canada, Copa America 2024 quarterfinal game in India?
As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.
However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.