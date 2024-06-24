Football

USA Vs BOL, Copa America: United States Were 'Flying' After Inspirational Display - Pulisic

Christian Pulisic became only the second USA player after Clint Dempsey to register a goal and an assist in a Copa America match, while he is also now the country's quickest player to reach 30 goals, doing so in his 69th game

Christian Pulisic impressed for USA.
Christian Pulisic felt the United States made a flying start to the Copa America with their impressive victory over Bolivia in Texas. (More Football News)

Milan star Pulisic stole the show with an eye-catching strike into the top corner, and he added an assist for Folarin Balogun as the USA opened their campaign with a 2-0 win on home soil on Sunday.

Pulisic became only the second USA player after Clint Dempsey to register a goal and an assist in a Copa America match, while he is also now the country's quickest player to reach 30 goals, doing so in his 69th game.

An inspired performance from the captain also ended a woeful run for the USA against CONMEBOL sides at this tournament, given Gregg Berhalter's side had previously lost eight of 10 such games.

Pulisic felt that USA could easily have won by a greater margin, with the strong performance making a statement ahead of their next group games against Panama and Uruguay.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"We should build some confidence from this and feel good," Pulisic said after the game.

"We came out flying with a lot of intensity and obviously that early goal helped us a lot.

"It's Copa America, it's a big tournament. I feel like I'm always pretty excited after I score, but it's a big moment, it's a major tournament.

"All around, it was a pretty dominant performance. I think we could have put it away and had more goals there.

"The games are just going to get tougher and tougher as the tournament goes on, so we have got to be ready." 

Defender Antonee Robinson also felt USA could easily have won by more.

"If we were being picky, we could have been a lot more clinical," the Fulham player said. "We could have put another two or three goals away, but getting off to a win to start with is massive for us.

"Build the confidence, show we are here to win, here to play and it puts us in good stead for the next game."

USA head coach Berhalter was delighted with the impact made by Pulisic, whose opening strike had an expected goals (xG) tally of just 0.037.

The tournament hosts racked up 20 shots, finding the target with eight, compared to tallies of six and three respectively for Bolivia.

As part of an all-action display, Pulisic created three chances, sent in 10 crosses and superbly completed 21 of the game-high 22 passes he attempted in the final third.

"He is a selfless leader," said Berhalter. "He goes out and competes and works really hard. That helps the team.

"Then you add to the fact that he is highly skilled and can make plays on the offensive end and create chances. It is a great combination, and what you see is him supporting his teammates, him backing guys, him pushing guys. 

"To me, it was an outstanding performance. He got coach's man of the match and it was much deserved.

"We will always look at chance creation as a marker of performance, and I think we created enough chances. 

"I like the performance for an opening game against a difficult opponent. We are in a good position."

Bolivia, meanwhile, have now lost their last four international outings by a concerning margin of 9-1, having suffered defeats against Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and USA.

They face Uruguay, who won their opener 3-1 against Panama, on Thursday.

USA will play Panama earlier on the same day before concluding their Group C campaign against Uruguay on July 1.

