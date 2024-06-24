Football

Bielsa Left Wanting More Despite Winning Start At Copa America

Marcelo Bielsa took charge of Uruguay in May last year, beating both Argentina and Brazil in World Cup qualifiers

Marcelo Bielsa has said Uruguay must improve at the Copa America
info_icon

Marcelo Bielsa insists there is room for improvement for Uruguay, despite kicking off their Copa America campaign with a 3-1 win over Panama in Florida. (More Football News)

Uruguay's win saw them move level on points with hosts the United States following their victory over Bolivia in the other Group C encounter. 

The 15-time winners were rewarded for their fast start when Maximilian Araujo curled home his first international goal in the 16th minute. 

Afghanistan celebrate their historic victory over Australia at ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8s in Kingstown. - AP/Ramon Espinosa
Week In Review, June 17-23: Afghans Trump Mighty Aussies At T20 WC; Copa America Kicks Off

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, Panama would grow into the contest as Jose Fajardo and Jose Rodriguez squandered golden opportunities for Thomas Christiansen's side. 

And their wastefulness was punished late on as Darwin Nunez, who had missed several chances in the game, settled Uruguay's nerves with a calm finish. 

Matias Vina furthered La Celeste's advantage in the first minute of injury-time with a header, only for Michael Amir Murillo to net a late consolation for Panama. 

However, Bielsa was quick to temper expectations despite the triumph, insisting his side must improve to secure a record 16th Copa America crown. 

The 68-year-old took charge of Uruguay in May last year, beating both Argentina and Brazil in World Cup qualifiers. 

"When it comes to Uruguay's aspirations, we will see that and build it match by match," he told reporters.

"My expectation is that each match will increasingly help us to improve on our level. Uruguay has players of a very good level and we need to see if I can build with those players."

Uruguay continue their group campaign against Bolivia in New Jersey on Thursday, before facing the USA at the Arrowhead Stadium next Tuesday. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Atishi's Health Deteriorating Due To Fast, Doctors Have Advised Hospitalisation: AAP
  2. Toy Train Overturns, Kills 11-Year-Old At Chandigarh’s Elante Mall
  3. Day In Pics: June 24, 2024
  4. Dance With Democracy: The Rise Of Sanjana Jatav
  5. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath In LS; Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Toll Reaches 57
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Dance To ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain’, Cut Four-Tier Wedding Cake At Their Reception
  2. Khushi Kapoor Doesn’t Regard Herself To Be The ‘Rage’, Is Thankful For All Kinds Of Criticism
  3. Sara Ali Khan Is In New York, Says ‘Surreal To Be Back To The City That Housed 96 Kgs Of Me’
  4. Nagarjuna Apologises After Video Of His Bodyguard Pushing A Specially-Abled Fan Goes Viral, Says Just Came To My Notice
  5. Viral Video: Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Dance To ‘Afreen Afreen’, Match Steps With Kajol and Anil Kapoor
Sports News
  1. Croatia Vs Italy, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch CRO Vs ITA Group B Matchday 3
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
  3. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  4. IND's Tour Of ZIM 2024: Shubman Gill Likely To Lead India With Key Stars Rested - Report
  5. Super 8s: South Africa Edge West Indies, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semi-Finals - In Pics
World News
  1. Marissa Teijo Becomes Oldest Miss Texas USA Pageant At 71
  2. Nasa And Boeing Knew Of Helium Leak Before Starliner Launch, Leaving Astronauts Stuck In Space
  3. MTV’s "The Real World: Miami" Fame Sarah Becker Dead At 52, Committed Suicide
  4. Netanyahu Says He Won't Agree To A Deal That Ends The War In Gaza, Testing The Latest Truce Proposal
  5. At Least 16 Dead In A Fire At A Lithium Battery Factory In South Korea
Latest Stories
  1. Buxar's New MP Sudhakar Singh: A Crusader For Agricultural Reforms
  2. NEET-UG 2024: From Arrests In Bihar To Delhi Link, Paper Leak Probe Gets Deeper | Top Points
  3. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  4. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  5. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath In LS; Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Toll Reaches 57